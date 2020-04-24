“Art Thou Bored?” Join Board Certified Dermatologists, Dr. H.L. Greenberg and David Cotter, M.D., Ph.D., aka, “The Derm Bros” as They Host a Virtual Happy Hour

Press Releases Las Vegas Dermatology Press Release Share Blog

Las Vegas, NV, April 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Derm Bros Virtual Happy Hour Event is for people with skin care and dermatology questions and concerns who may be too scared to leave their homes during the COVID-19 / Coronavirus Quarantine Pandemic in Nevada. Escape the Quarantine and join the "Derm Bros" for Round 2 of their Virtual Happy Hour, where they answer your questions live on Facebook or Instagram Friday, 4/24/2020 @ 4:30 pm under the @lvderm @hlgreenberg or @davidcottermdphd handles.Dr. David Cotter is an M.D., PhD with a wide range of expertise including Pediatric Dermatology, Medical Dermatology, and Dermatologic Surgery, who joined Las Vegas Dermatology in 2019. Dr. H.L. Greenberg founded Las Vegas Dermatology in 2007 and has a special interest in Psoriasis, Acne, and Scar treatments.The Derm Bros are keeping people out of the Emergency Room and treating dermatology emergencies and essential dermatology patients in the Las Vegas Dermatology clinic while offering virtual visits through their Telemedicine services. Trust your skin to a Board Certified Dermatologist.Turn on, tune in, grab a drink and think up some interesting dermatology questions for Board Certified Dermatologists, Dr. David Cotter and Dr. H.L. Greenberg on Instagram Live and Facebook Live as they answer all of your Medical Dermatology Questions during this COVID-19/Coronavirus Pandemic.Do you have a dermatology question or concern? Is there a skin condition you would like to understand better or a skin care question you would like addressed? Join The Derm Bros live, and they will do their best to help answer your questions, "For a Healthier & More Beautiful Life."H.L. Greenberg, M.D.And the Staff of Las Vegas Dermatology653 North Town Center Drive, Suite 414Las Vegas, NV 89144-0519Phone: (702) 456-3120, Fax: (702) 823-1069, www.lvderm.com

Leslie McSharry

702-456-3120



www.lasvegasdermatology.com



