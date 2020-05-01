J. Kris Knowles Joins Midcoast Properties, Inc.

Press Releases Midcoast Properties, Inc Press Release Share Blog

Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce J. Kris Knowles has joined their Team as a new Associate.





As a resident of Georgia, Kris received a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Georgia, and attended Graduate School at Kennesaw State University's Coles College of Business. His education prepared him to focus on methods of engaging with the business community and addressing real-world issues.



For 32 years Kris worked with the largest Pharmaceutical, Medical Corporations in the world, focusing his expertise on Institutional negotiations with hospitals, pharmacies, and corporate/private business entities. Over the last 2 years, Kris has applied those skills to the Self Storage Industry. His education, experience, and warm, engaging personality make him an excellent fit for Midcoast Properties, Inc.



Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading Broker of Commercial Real Estate in the Southeast, focusing on the Self Storage Industry. Brokerage services are available in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. They are excited to have Kris as an addition to their sales team.



Dale C. Eisenman

843-342-7650



www.midcoastproperties.com



