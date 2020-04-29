Superior Fence & Rail Expands to the Mountain Time Zone with New Treasure Valley Idaho Fence Franchise

With a thriving market opportunity, ripe for a professional fence company that provides quality vinyl and wood privacy fence and ornamental railing, Superior Fence & Rail heads farther west. New franchise owner, Dave Damrath, will lead Superior Fence & Rail’s continued and far-westward expansion in Treasure Valley, Idaho.





For franchising information, visit Boise, ID, April 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Superior Fence & Rail’s co-founder, Zach Peyton, shares the qualities in the company’s newest franchisee, which he believes will be the bedrock of this franchise’s success. “Dave’s background as a Service Academy graduate and military officer will be the foundation of success in this market. We believe that inspirational leaders are a key element to success, and Dave has proven himself over and over again in this regard.” Zach believes that the Boise market is a perfect fit for Superior Fence & Rail’s fence production processes and buying power, adding, “We’re very excited to see Dave and his team win in this new market!”The proverbial, “when you least expect it,” adage aptly describes the inception of Superior Fence & Rail’s new Treasure Valley franchise. The new owner, Dave Damrath, first heard about the opportunity with Superior Fence & Rail through a network of veteran business professionals. Though he was not actively seeking a change from his career in corporate America, it was admittedly an intriguing prospect – one that eventually led to his reaching out to Superior Fence & Rail owners. “The idea checked some boxes for me both professionally and personally.” When asked about what attracted him to the company, Dave offers an emphatic, “Leadership,” noting that even upon his initial conversations with company ownership, “it was clear to me that Zach and Chris had transformed a vision for the industry into a competitively advantaged business model and culture I wanted to be a part of.”Offering oneself to a 180-degree career change at any stage of life can be frightening prospect, which takes much deliberation. Dave’s transition to becoming a Superior Fence & Rail franchise owner was supported by company ownership, which allayed his fears. Dave asserts that consistent encouragement and support offered by leadership will be some of the many facets that will bring about imminent success in his new venture, adding that, “I don’t think it is one or two aspects of the franchise model that enable success. It will be the implementation on my part of proven and constantly updated systems, processes, and support that Superior Fence & Rail provides.”Superior Fence & Rail is looking forward to building the Boise market, providing high-quality fencing at affordable prices for clients in the Treasure Valley. Superior Fence & Rail of Treasure Valley will offer custom railing and fences, built with proprietary technologies for strength and longevity, produced at a fraction of other companies’ lead times, and expertly installed.Superior Fence & Rail invites other veterans to consider joining the Superior Fence & Rail franchise system as an owner. Co-owner, Zach Peyton, is a graduate of West Point and is a US Army Afghanistan veteran. Zach recognizes how qualities that are critical to military success are also critical for entrepreneurial success. These include leadership, teamwork, integrity, training, and hard work. Zach and the entire management team at Superior Fence & Rail are excited to welcome Dave to the franchise ownership team.For franchising information, visit https://fencefranchise.superiorfenceandrail.com/ or contact franchise@superiorfenceandrial.com