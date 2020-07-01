WCA Presents Webinar on "Common Excuses Customers Use to Delay Payment and How Collectors Should Respond"

Press Releases WCA/BCMA Press Release

- Filed for bankruptcy protection last week.

- Waiting for a new loan to close.

- Sorry, don’t have time to speak with you about this right now.

- Need to pay our key suppliers first.

- Cash flow problem.

- The owner is deceased.

- The payment terms are Net 60 days, not Net 30 days.



Attendees are welcome to submit additional questions during the program, or submit Their favorite customer excuses when registered.



This Webinar will be held on July 15, 2020 at 9:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($65/$79) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.



Customers have a million excuses for delaying payments and even though the excuses may be invalid, unbelievable, even ridiculous, companies must be prepared to address them in a way that will improve their ability to collect. This presentation, will examine dozens of excuses customers use, including these:

- Filed for bankruptcy protection last week.

- Waiting for a new loan to close.

- Sorry, don't have time to speak with you about this right now.

- Need to pay our key suppliers first.

- Cash flow problem.

- The owner is deceased.

- The payment terms are Net 60 days, not Net 30 days.

Attendees are welcome to submit additional questions during the program, or submit Their favorite customer excuses when registered.

This Webinar will be held on July 15, 2020 at 9:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($65/$79) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.

The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit http://www.wcacredit.org. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262-827-2880, Ext. 221.

Contact Information
BCMA
Chrys Gregoire
262-289-1221
www.wcacredit.org

Chrys Gregoire

262-289-1221



www.wcacredit.org



