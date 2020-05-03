Press Releases Thomas Real Estate Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Thomas Real Estate Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Thomas Beach Vacations of North Myrtle Beach Reopens to Guests

Thomas Beach Vacations (TBV), located in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is excited to restart its vacation rental operations. It has been closed for several weeks due to the COVID-19 business closures.





In addition, guidelines are established for guest check-in and check-out, such as social-distancing in lobbies, employees wearing face masks, and installing sneeze guards at front desks.



Although world circumstances may be different from six months ago, TBV values its guests and their loyalty. “We truly appreciate when guests make the choice to stay with us,” said Hank Thomas, broker-in-charge. “It’s our job to provide vacationers with high-quality rentals and exceptional service for a positive Thomas experience.”



About Thomas Beach Vacations

Thomas Beach Vacations is a division of Thomas Real Estate, Inc. The company opened in 1962. Today, it has grown to a full-service real estate organization providing residential/commercial real estate, vacation rentals, annual rentals, homeowner association management, and vacation owner management services. For more information go to thomasrealestate.com. North Myrtle Beach, SC, May 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TBV has performed deep cleans on properties during the shutdown and has FDA-approved cleaning protocols in place for future rentals. The Thomas Promise is TBV’s pledge to providing a clean, sanitized vacation rental to guests.In addition, guidelines are established for guest check-in and check-out, such as social-distancing in lobbies, employees wearing face masks, and installing sneeze guards at front desks.Although world circumstances may be different from six months ago, TBV values its guests and their loyalty. “We truly appreciate when guests make the choice to stay with us,” said Hank Thomas, broker-in-charge. “It’s our job to provide vacationers with high-quality rentals and exceptional service for a positive Thomas experience.”About Thomas Beach VacationsThomas Beach Vacations is a division of Thomas Real Estate, Inc. The company opened in 1962. Today, it has grown to a full-service real estate organization providing residential/commercial real estate, vacation rentals, annual rentals, homeowner association management, and vacation owner management services. For more information go to thomasrealestate.com. Contact Information Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Angie Krall

(843) 273-3001



northmyrtlebeachvacations.com

Angie J. Krall, Director of Online Marketing Services

843-273-3057



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Thomas Real Estate Inc.