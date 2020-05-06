Japanese Digital Scent Startup Aromajoin Introduces Hackaroma, the World’s First Scent-Inspired Hackathon

Aromajoin Corporation is calling for participation into the world's first scent-inspired Hackathon, Hackaroma. Talented developers and students from Japan and the US are invited to work with digital scent IoT device, Aroma Shooter®. This will be the first time ever for livestreaming of scent data.

Kyoto, Japan, May 06, 2020 --(



The Aroma Shooter is a 6-chamber aroma emitter that completely abandons liquid media, which means no vapor, nor mist, nor steam. Based on Aromajoin’s proprietary solid-state fragrance material, the device simply transports scented air on command, making it impossible for odors to linger or mix together unintentionally. The Aroma Shooter gives creative people the means to toggle discrete scents as smoothly as visual content on a screen.



Hackaroma will be a distributed hackathon, as participants build prototypes with their Aroma Shooters in their own homes. Participants will demo their projects over the Internet on June 15, 2020, and be scored by a panel of judges. Possibly most exciting, Aromajoin will facilitate the world’s first livestreaming of scent data to Hackaroma spectators who own second generation Aroma Shooters.



Participants of Hackaroma are encouraged to build prototypes for any real-world application they prefer, so long as they wield the power of the Aroma Shooter. Some ideas include an aroma alarm clock, timed diffusion of relaxing scents at work, smell-o-vision, or even smell-enhanced virtual reality and gaming.



Eager applicants may apply here: bit.ly/3c1oRx9



Applicants will be screened for the creativity and feasibility of their project ideas. The first place prize is approximately US $2,300.



Aromajoin's mission is to change the world with aroma communication. In practical terms, the company is pioneering development of a true, end-to-end digital scent infrastructure. The team imagines a future where scent information travels as seamlessly as text, audio, and video. It’s important for the company to cultivate a developer ecosystem that internalizes this mission as strongly as they do.



About Aromajoin Corporation: Founded in 2012 in Kyoto, Japan, Aromajoin Corporation produces the world’s most advanced aroma delivery systems, serving the needs of over 100 enterprise clients in retail, cosmetics, F&F production, entertainment, XR, and neuroscience. Kyoto, Japan, May 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Beginning May 2020, Japanese digital fragrance startup Aromajoin is inviting talented developers and students of all types and in the US and Japan to apply for a challenging, month-long creative experience using Aromajoin’s flagship IoT scent device, the Aroma Shooter®, with the intention of inspiring never-before-smelt lifestyle prototypes.The Aroma Shooter is a 6-chamber aroma emitter that completely abandons liquid media, which means no vapor, nor mist, nor steam. Based on Aromajoin’s proprietary solid-state fragrance material, the device simply transports scented air on command, making it impossible for odors to linger or mix together unintentionally. The Aroma Shooter gives creative people the means to toggle discrete scents as smoothly as visual content on a screen.Hackaroma will be a distributed hackathon, as participants build prototypes with their Aroma Shooters in their own homes. Participants will demo their projects over the Internet on June 15, 2020, and be scored by a panel of judges. Possibly most exciting, Aromajoin will facilitate the world’s first livestreaming of scent data to Hackaroma spectators who own second generation Aroma Shooters.Participants of Hackaroma are encouraged to build prototypes for any real-world application they prefer, so long as they wield the power of the Aroma Shooter. Some ideas include an aroma alarm clock, timed diffusion of relaxing scents at work, smell-o-vision, or even smell-enhanced virtual reality and gaming.Eager applicants may apply here: bit.ly/3c1oRx9Applicants will be screened for the creativity and feasibility of their project ideas. The first place prize is approximately US $2,300.Aromajoin's mission is to change the world with aroma communication. In practical terms, the company is pioneering development of a true, end-to-end digital scent infrastructure. The team imagines a future where scent information travels as seamlessly as text, audio, and video. It’s important for the company to cultivate a developer ecosystem that internalizes this mission as strongly as they do.About Aromajoin Corporation: Founded in 2012 in Kyoto, Japan, Aromajoin Corporation produces the world’s most advanced aroma delivery systems, serving the needs of over 100 enterprise clients in retail, cosmetics, F&F production, entertainment, XR, and neuroscience.