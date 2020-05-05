Press Releases Molecular Products Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Molecular Products: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Molecular Products Group Announces Appointment of Sheila Connor Peyraud to Its Board of Directors





Previously, Peyraud served in various roles for Minneapolis-based filtration specialist Donaldson Company, most recently as Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.



“We are excited to welcome Sheila to our Board of Directors,” said Troy Rhudy, CEO of Molecular Products Group. “Sheila’s extensive marketing and product development expertise, particularly within highly regulated markets like aerospace and defense, will be invaluable to our team in growing our critical filtration customer base.”



“I am a firm believer in Molecular Products’ technology, and I am looking forward to working with the talented management teams of Molecular Products and Arlington Capital Partners as they expand the business,” said Peyraud.



Peter Manos, Managing Partner at Arlington Capital Partners, stated, “Sheila has over 40 years of experience as a highly experienced business leader working with technologically cutting-edge products in the filtration industry. We are excited to work closely with her as Molecular Products continues to expand its offerings.”



“Sheila has built world-class R&D organizations throughout her career and led the development of numerous innovative filtration solutions,” said Malcolm Little, Partner at Arlington. “We think that she will provide invaluable guidance and insight as Molecular Products pursues the expansion of its portfolio with multiple new products.”



About Molecular Products

Molecular Products is a Pure Air Technologies company and leading manufacturer of advanced chemistry-based products serving the healthcare, defense and industrial markets. The Company specializes in the manufacture and supply of chemical technologies for the treatment of breathable gases and serves its global customer base out of its manufacturing facilities in Louisville, Colorado; Connellsville, Pennsylvania; and Harlow, Essex, UK.



About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.- area private equity firm that has managed $4 billion of committed capital via four investment funds, including Arlington’s fourth and most recent $1.7 billion fund. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries, including government services and technology, aerospace/defense, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company’s position as leading competitors in their field. www.arlingtoncap.com



For Media Inquiries:

Molecular Products Group

Louise Santos

lsantos@molprod.com

www.molecularproducts.com Louisville, CO, May 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Molecular Products Group (“Molecular Products”), the market leader in chemically based pure air technologies, backed by Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington”), has announced today that Sheila Connor Peyraud has been appointed to its Board of Directors.Previously, Peyraud served in various roles for Minneapolis-based filtration specialist Donaldson Company, most recently as Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.“We are excited to welcome Sheila to our Board of Directors,” said Troy Rhudy, CEO of Molecular Products Group. “Sheila’s extensive marketing and product development expertise, particularly within highly regulated markets like aerospace and defense, will be invaluable to our team in growing our critical filtration customer base.”“I am a firm believer in Molecular Products’ technology, and I am looking forward to working with the talented management teams of Molecular Products and Arlington Capital Partners as they expand the business,” said Peyraud.Peter Manos, Managing Partner at Arlington Capital Partners, stated, “Sheila has over 40 years of experience as a highly experienced business leader working with technologically cutting-edge products in the filtration industry. We are excited to work closely with her as Molecular Products continues to expand its offerings.”“Sheila has built world-class R&D organizations throughout her career and led the development of numerous innovative filtration solutions,” said Malcolm Little, Partner at Arlington. “We think that she will provide invaluable guidance and insight as Molecular Products pursues the expansion of its portfolio with multiple new products.”About Molecular ProductsMolecular Products is a Pure Air Technologies company and leading manufacturer of advanced chemistry-based products serving the healthcare, defense and industrial markets. The Company specializes in the manufacture and supply of chemical technologies for the treatment of breathable gases and serves its global customer base out of its manufacturing facilities in Louisville, Colorado; Connellsville, Pennsylvania; and Harlow, Essex, UK.About Arlington Capital PartnersArlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.- area private equity firm that has managed $4 billion of committed capital via four investment funds, including Arlington’s fourth and most recent $1.7 billion fund. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries, including government services and technology, aerospace/defense, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company’s position as leading competitors in their field. www.arlingtoncap.comFor Media Inquiries:Molecular Products GroupLouise Santoslsantos@molprod.com Contact Information Molecular Products

Louise Santos

(303) 968-2604



www.molecularproducts.com

Attached Files Molecular Products Group Announces Appointment of Sheila Connor Peyraud to Its Board of Directors Filename: SCPPressReleaseMay042020.docx

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Molecular Products