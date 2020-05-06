MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Will Launch a Re-Designed Tour Package and Open a New White Sand Beach



MerPerle Resorts & Hotels announced last week that it had completed re-designing a luxury tour package and would launch it at the beginning of June 2020.

At the same time of launching this re-designed tour package, the resort will also put a new beach into service for Korean guests who look for an exclusive private area to indulge themselves in ultimate comfort.



It is highly expected that these product enhancements will lead to more sales volumes and drive a great increase in revenue that contributes to the overall achievement of MerPerle Hon Tam Resort for the rest of 2020.



When asked to comment on the potential growth of the products, Mr. Pham Minh Nhut, General Director of the owning company said, “We hope to see a remarkable growth at the ending months of the year to cover the loss of revenue in the two first quarters of 2020, and this is something that is expected to go beyond our satisfaction.”



MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing a diversified range of products and outstanding service to the guests which create a unique experience and a feeling of belonging with the Vietnamese culture and nature.



MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.



Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons.



Contact Information MerPerle Resorts & Hotels

Trong Do

84908435544



http://www.hontamresort.vn/

+84908435544



