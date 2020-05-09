Sarasota Real Estate Advisors to Raise Awareness and Funds for All Faiths Food Bank and Give Away a DoorDash Gift Card at a Virtual Open House on Sunday, May 17, 2020

Press Releases Sarasota Real Estate Advisors Press Release Share Blog

Sarasota Real Estate Advisors, Jerry Burson and Tamera Nielsen, will raise awareness and funds for All Faiths Food Bank and hold a drawing for a complimentary DoorDash Gift Card at their first Virtual Open House Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 1-1:30.





In addition to holding a drawing to give away a complimentary DoorDash Gift Card, Burson will showcase a model home in a gated community while sharing All Faiths Food Bank’s (AFFB) mission. To enter the drawing, attendees send a private message on Facebook with their email address. Attendees may donate now through Monday, May 18, 2020 to AFFB via the FB Event Page by clicking “Tickets”



According to Sandra Frank, CEO of All Faiths Food Bank, they are the largest charitable organization in Sarasota and Desoto counties. In 2019, AFFB served 90,000 families. Once COVID-19 hit on March 16, 2020, the demand for food spiked 100% in the first 30 days. April’s demand is 150% higher than 2019. The organization usually has 4,000-5,000 volunteers, and due to COVID-19, it plummeted to zero. AFFB is now spending $450,000-$500,000 per month on food.



“The numbers of families that need our services is astounding,” says Frank. To Sarasota Real Estate Advisors, Frank says, “So many people have lost their jobs, and what you’re doing (by way of promoting and holding this open house and requesting donations) is directly helping them.”



About Sarasota Real Estate Advisors

Jerry Burson, P.A. and Broker Associate at Fine Properties together with Business Development Director, Tamera Nielsen comprise Sarasota Real Estate Advisors (SREA). Burson helps buyers find the perfect home at the lowest price in less than 14 days. Burson holds a Real Estate Broker's license and has also been licensed as a Real Estate Appraiser and Mortgage Broker allowing clients to leverage his knowledge when buying, selling, investing, or renting.



Tamera Nielsen

941-894-2898



SarasotaRealEstateAdvisors.com



