Avant Healthcare Professionals

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Recognize Nurses at Central Florida Regional Hospital for National Nurses Week


Orlando, FL, May 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Avant Healthcare Professionals today announced that it will provide breakfast to nurses at Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford, Florida on May 8, in honor of National Nurses Week. The event will be Avant’s fourth annual breakfast hosted at the hospital and will feature boxed meals (adhering to COVID-19 guidelines) for more than 200 nursing professionals.

“It is with great honor that Avant pays tribute to these local nurses by catering boxed breakfasts to recognize their team and great contributions in caring for others,” said Jennifer David, associate vice president of client relations, Avant Healthcare Professionals

The event will take place from 6-9 a.m. this coming Friday at 1401 W. Seminole Boulevard in Sanford.

To learn more about Avant Healthcare Professionals’ international nurse program, visit www.avanthealthcare.com.

About Avant Healthcare Professionals
Avant Healthcare Professionals is the premier staffing specialist for internationally educated registered nurses, physical therapists and occupational therapists. Avant helps clients improve the continuity of their care, fill hard-to-find specialties, and increase patient satisfaction, revenue and HCAHPS scores. Avant is a Joint Commission accredited staffing agency and founding member of the American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment (AAIHR). Avant Healthcare Professionals is a member of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies.
Contact Information
Avant Healthcare Professionals
Hannah Watkins
407-681-2999
Contact
www.avanthealthcare.com

