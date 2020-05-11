New Self Storage Facility Opens in Myrtle Beach, SC

Press Releases Store Here Self Storage Press Release Share Blog

Store Here Self Storage announces the opening of Contain Yourself Storage in Myrtle Beach, SC.





The newly constructed property is strategically located at 123 Loyola Drive, off US Hwy 17 Bypass next to Goodwill and Lowes Home Improvement in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and offers 77,000 square feet of secure, climate-controlled space.



This new Contain Yourself Storage location features ground-floor, second-floor and third-floor units with easy elevator access ranging in sizes as small as 4’x4’ and as large as 10'x30'. Drive up exterior access units are also available.



The property's leasing office offers moving supplies including boxes and furniture covers, as well as friendly staff to assist with all storage needs. Contain Yourself Self Storage also offers contact free rental and payment methods 24 hours a day from wherever you are located.



Customers can secure space by visiting storehere.com or calling (843) 305-3199.



About Store Here Self Storage

About Store Here Self Storage

With over 75 years of self storage experience, the Store Here Self Storage team is dedicated to providing hassle-free self storage experience. Utilizing innovative technologies and best business practices Store Here Self Storage is a leader in the future of Self Storage. Store Here owns, manages and provides capital to facilities in over 13 states in both major metropolitan and rural areas. Store Here Self Storage is a Military Trusted Business and a proud supporter of Huntsman Cancer Foundation. For more information email info@storehere.com or call 657.224.9444

Armand Aghadjanians

657-224-9444



www.storehere.com



