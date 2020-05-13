A First Person Account of a Soldier’s Journey at War is to be Released by Glagoslav Publications for the Ukrainian Literature Bookshelf

Press Releases Glagoslav Publications Press Release

About The Author:



Artem Chekh (1985) is a contemporary Ukrainian writer, author of more than ten books of fiction and essays. Absolute Zero (2017), an account of Chekh’s service in the army in the war in Donbas, is one of his latest books, for which he became a recipient of several prestigious awards in Ukraine, such as the Joseph Conrad Prize (2019), the Gogol Prize (2018), the Voyin Svitla (2018), and the Litaktsent Prize (2017). This is his first book-length translation into English.



Summary: The book is a first person account of a soldier's journey, and is based on Artem Chekh's diary that he wrote while and after his service in the war in Donbas. One of the most important messages the book conveys is that war means pain. Chekh is not showing the reader any heroic combat, focusing instead on the quiet, mundane, and harsh soldier's life. Chekh masterfully selects the most poignant details of this kind of life.About The Author:Artem Chekh (1985) is a contemporary Ukrainian writer, author of more than ten books of fiction and essays. Absolute Zero (2017), an account of Chekh's service in the army in the war in Donbas, is one of his latest books, for which he became a recipient of several prestigious awards in Ukraine, such as the Joseph Conrad Prize (2019), the Gogol Prize (2018), the Voyin Svitla (2018), and the Litaktsent Prize (2017). This is his first book-length translation into English.Review copies are available upon request.Title: Absolute ZeroAuthor: Artem ChekhTranslator: Oksana Lutsyshyna and Olena JenningsPublisher: Glagoslav PublicationsLanguage: EnglishISBN: 9781912894673, 9781912894680, 9781912894697Extent: 149 pagesPrice: €19.99 (PB), €25.99 (HB), €9.95 (e-book)Format: paperback, hardback, e-book

