Press Releases New Jersey Minority Educational Development Press Release

Receive press releases from New Jersey Minority Educational Development: By Email RSS Feeds: Global University Rankings 2020

For the second year in a row, NJ MED. has ranked MIT as the top global university.

New York, NY, May 13, 2020 --(

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA

2. Stanford University, USA

3. Harvard University, USA

4. University of Oxford, UK

5. University of Cambridge, UK

6. California Institute of Technology (Caltech), USA

7. Princeton University, USA

8. University of Chicago, USA

9. University of California, Berkeley, USA

10. Yale University, USA

11. Columbia University, USA

12. University of Pennsylvania, USA

13. Imperial College London, UK

14. John Hopkins University, USA

15. ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, SWZ

16. UCL (University College London), UK

17. Cornell University, USA

18. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), USA

19. University of Washington, USA

20. Nanyang Technological University of Singapore (NTU)

https://worldtop20.org/global-universities



NJ MED’s ranking grade universities on two primary factors - Economics and Social Affairs, using seven criteria – Innovation; Research; Publications; Facilities; Teaching; Employability; and Social Responsibility. The methodology used to focus on each universities strengthens within the two primary indicators through a point scoring scale system of the seven criteria into five values: 5-Excellent, 4- Very Good, 3-Good, 2-Average and 1-Poor, for an overall point score.



The US has fourteen representatives in the top-20, featuring six from Ivy League institutions. Oxford leads four universities from the United Kingdom. While, ETH Zurich from Switzerland and NTU from Singapore round out the final 2 universities.



The rankings are part of NJ MED’s World Top 20 Project in support of the United Nation’s Global Education Initiative as part of their Sustainable Development Goals. That ensures inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.



NJ MED publishes its Global Universities Rankings, along with Its Quarterly Rankings of the World Top 20 Best Educational Systems, and their International Education Database of 200 plus countries for objectivity, transparency, and consistency, in monitoring educational development for children and students from around the world. New York, NY, May 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- For the second year in a row, NJ MED. has ranked MIT as the top global university. This year, the global top-20 is as follows:1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA2. Stanford University, USA3. Harvard University, USA4. University of Oxford, UK5. University of Cambridge, UK6. California Institute of Technology (Caltech), USA7. Princeton University, USA8. University of Chicago, USA9. University of California, Berkeley, USA10. Yale University, USA11. Columbia University, USA12. University of Pennsylvania, USA13. Imperial College London, UK14. John Hopkins University, USA15. ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, SWZ16. UCL (University College London), UK17. Cornell University, USA18. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), USA19. University of Washington, USA20. Nanyang Technological University of Singapore (NTU)https://worldtop20.org/global-universitiesNJ MED’s ranking grade universities on two primary factors - Economics and Social Affairs, using seven criteria – Innovation; Research; Publications; Facilities; Teaching; Employability; and Social Responsibility. The methodology used to focus on each universities strengthens within the two primary indicators through a point scoring scale system of the seven criteria into five values: 5-Excellent, 4- Very Good, 3-Good, 2-Average and 1-Poor, for an overall point score.The US has fourteen representatives in the top-20, featuring six from Ivy League institutions. Oxford leads four universities from the United Kingdom. While, ETH Zurich from Switzerland and NTU from Singapore round out the final 2 universities.The rankings are part of NJ MED’s World Top 20 Project in support of the United Nation’s Global Education Initiative as part of their Sustainable Development Goals. That ensures inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.NJ MED publishes its Global Universities Rankings, along with Its Quarterly Rankings of the World Top 20 Best Educational Systems, and their International Education Database of 200 plus countries for objectivity, transparency, and consistency, in monitoring educational development for children and students from around the world. Contact Information New Jersey Minority Educational Development

Shomari Moore

856-541-3926



www.worldtop20.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New Jersey Minority Educational Development