Vital Essentials to Send Pet Food and Treats to Those in Need

Vital EssentialsⓇ Care Packages will be sent to pet parents each week during May to help those who may be struggling during these uncertain times. Nominate yourself, a neighbor, friend or family member to receive a care packaging with Vital Essentials or Vital CatⓇ food and treats. Nominations will be accepted through the month of May.



“Some pet-parents may be experiencing financial struggles during this time and we want to make sure they’re still able to feed their pets healthy food and treats,” says Melissa Olson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Vital Essentials.



Anyone can be nominated to receive a care package and potential recipients can even nominate themselves. Nominations for care packages can be submitted on Vital Essential's website or by emailing woof@veraw.com.



“The Vital Essentials Care Packages are part of our COVID-19 response plan, which also included the service donation of our UV sterilization machine and a $100,000 donation to Wisconsin nonprofits along with a Vital Relief Challenge to encourage other businesses to donate locally,” commented Olson. “We want to ensure that every pet receives the nutrition they deserve and we’re encouraging anyone who may be struggling to submit a nomination to receive a care package so that we can offer some support during this difficult time.”



Follow Vital Essentials on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to learn more.



About Carnivore Meat Company®

