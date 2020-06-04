Tiffanie B. Flanagan Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About Tiffanie B. Flanagan

About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com

Houston, TX, June 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Tiffanie B. Flanagan of Houston Texas has been honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements as a life coach and her personal expertise in the field of business consulting. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they most never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.About Tiffanie B. FlanaganTiffanie Flanagan, T.Vision, also known as the wealth creator, is a black female, self-employed business consultant and life coach. She has 4 years experience in the life coaching field and is a self-employed life coach for T.Vision Consulting in Houston, Texas. T.Vision Consulting is a business dedicated to creating wealth for online businesses in internet marketing. It also provides a relaxed and professional environment for its clients to network and engage new ideas for success. T.Vision Consulting's mission is to "create a clear vision, execute, and keep the vision intact." T.Vision's main concepts are to help its clients build financial freedom and encourage them to work on themselves as well. Tiffanie also provides coaching, counseling, mentoring and the necessary tools for living your best life.T.Vision Consulting assists self-employed businesses by providing business and self- empowerment coaching tools to help clients down their road to financial freedom. Tiffanie Flanagan believes that each action step should be purposeful and reminds her clients that there is profit in their purpose. She has aspirations of becoming a master teacher, traveling worldwide teaching self-mastery techniques. Tiffanie, T.Vision, uses her experience to help others unlock the door of personal growth and fulfillment. As a life coach, she is responsible for teaching self-mastery by implementing spiritually motivated self-recovery techniques that allows for the reinvention of one's actual life purpose.Currently, Ms. Flanagan is in the process of writing two books, "The Ultimate Guide To Self-Mastery" and "Finding U In The Universe."Previously, Ms. Flanagan worked in finance for 13 years at Altran Inc., formally known as URS Inc., Primerica and world Finance Corporation. She was responsible for credit and collections, financial consulting and loan processing. She also conducted mentoring in the financial sector and provided care for the disabled and mentally ill.Tiffanie acquired a B.S. degree in Psychology and obtained her Masters in Industrial and Organizational Psychology. Ms. Flanagan is a certified Master Life Coach and completed her training at the Master Coach University. Tiffanie uses her spare time to enjoy studying ancient mysticism, writing, traveling, and Tai Chi."There's profit in your purpose and if you do the work, you'll have success."—Tiffanie B. FlanaganFor further information, contact https://t-vision-consulting.ueniweb.com/.About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

