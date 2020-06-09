Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Leah D. Jenkins Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)





About Leah D. Jenkins

Leah D. Jenkins is the owner of Salon Me Wax, a home-based business producing eyebrow hair removal waxing stencils. The combination hair removal and eyebrow stencil was inspired one afternoon when she introduced her 89 year old mother to stencils. Due to her age, they were not comfortable with the traditional methods of shaping eyebrows with tweezers or using warm wax on skin. Leah realized she could clean up and shape her mother’s eyebrows without damaging her fragile skin. She developed the concept of placing wax between two sheets of parchment paper, then using a stencil to define the shape. From this base, Ms. Jenkins created a combination hair removal and eyebrow stenciling product. She then filmed a video of the product concept and its application and shared it with friends and family for feedback. After receiving positive feedback, she developed a marketing and production strategy to launch the product. Leah created a clean room for the design and small-scale manufacturing of the product within her home.



Ms. Jenkins’ drive to develop and market new products is not limited to Salon me Waxing Stencils. With the recent COVID-19 pandemic, she recalled an experiment that she conducted with others when a dear friend was diagnosed with HIV. After discovering that it is widely known that electricity was the only way to kill a virus, they found a safe mechanism through the use of electromagnetic energy put into her friend’s body. Their application was to place particular type D batteries inside leg and ankle weights on extremities, along with magnets and quartz crystals, for 30 consecutive days creating centrifugal force. To their astonishment, he was diagnosed HIV free. Leah believes the same concept could be effective in eradicating the coronavirus.



Born January 27, 1962, Leah attended the Barbizon School of Modeling, and then worked as a model in the cosmetology and medical fields. She worked as a manicurist, in medical billing and in chiropractic care. In her spare time, she enjoys family activities, travel and sewing.



Leah is known for telling all her family and friends, “Jesus bless and keep you safe.”



For further information, contact www.salonmewax.com.



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Carmichael, CA, June 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Leah D. Jenkins of Carmichael, California has been honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of cosmetology. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.About Leah D. JenkinsLeah D. Jenkins is the owner of Salon Me Wax, a home-based business producing eyebrow hair removal waxing stencils. The combination hair removal and eyebrow stencil was inspired one afternoon when she introduced her 89 year old mother to stencils. Due to her age, they were not comfortable with the traditional methods of shaping eyebrows with tweezers or using warm wax on skin. Leah realized she could clean up and shape her mother’s eyebrows without damaging her fragile skin. She developed the concept of placing wax between two sheets of parchment paper, then using a stencil to define the shape. From this base, Ms. Jenkins created a combination hair removal and eyebrow stenciling product. She then filmed a video of the product concept and its application and shared it with friends and family for feedback. After receiving positive feedback, she developed a marketing and production strategy to launch the product. Leah created a clean room for the design and small-scale manufacturing of the product within her home.Ms. Jenkins’ drive to develop and market new products is not limited to Salon me Waxing Stencils. With the recent COVID-19 pandemic, she recalled an experiment that she conducted with others when a dear friend was diagnosed with HIV. After discovering that it is widely known that electricity was the only way to kill a virus, they found a safe mechanism through the use of electromagnetic energy put into her friend’s body. Their application was to place particular type D batteries inside leg and ankle weights on extremities, along with magnets and quartz crystals, for 30 consecutive days creating centrifugal force. To their astonishment, he was diagnosed HIV free. Leah believes the same concept could be effective in eradicating the coronavirus.Born January 27, 1962, Leah attended the Barbizon School of Modeling, and then worked as a model in the cosmetology and medical fields. She worked as a manicurist, in medical billing and in chiropractic care. In her spare time, she enjoys family activities, travel and sewing.Leah is known for telling all her family and friends, “Jesus bless and keep you safe.”For further information, contact www.salonmewax.com.About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized