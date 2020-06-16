Megan M. MacLeod Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Kincheloe, MI, June 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Megan M. MacLeod of Kincheloe, Michigan has been honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the travel industry. Each month, P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.About Megan M. MacLeodMegan M. MacLeod has over 10 years experience in the hospitality industry. As the owner of Cleod 9 Travel, Megan is a Certified and insured travel agent, a Disney specialist, and a Carnival and Princess Cruise specialist. She is also a Mackinaw City and Mackinac Island expert and also specializes in corporate travel. Megan is responsible for assessing all travel needs for her clients. She provides a variety of travel for those relating to business, leisure, school, corporate, church, and family vacations and special events. She specializes in saving her clients time and in most cases money. Megan also serves as the assistant manager of the Hook Bar and Grill in Mackinaw City, Michigan.Megan is currently a candidate for her B.B.A. in Hospitality Management from American Intercontinental University. She received her Travel Agent certification and is currently studying to be licensed in contracting. Building and construction is something that she grew up doing with her father and she now wants the passion for it to be nurtured professionally.Previously, Megan was the owner and director of the Miss Cheboygan County Pageant for girls age three through 20. She mentored a generation of women to encourage confidence and generosity. Many keep in touch with her and inspire her through their continued community involvement.Megan is a single mother of three children Devyn (20), Landyn (6), and Alice (3). In her spare time, she enjoys family activities, travel, dancing, sewing, crafting, building and construction, mixology, and being a makeup artist. She credits her inspiration to her grandmother, Alice Bruce.Megan MacLeod states, “With the imagination of an artist, and a child, I can build a fantasy vacation for the entire family, or just a couples retreat. The options are endless!”For further information, contact Cleod9 Travel 231-445-2492 www.evotravelagent.com/cleod9travel.About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

