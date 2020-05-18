Pinky's Iron Doors Wins Over Customers with Luxury Iron Entry Doors

Press Releases Pinky’s Iron Doors Press Release Share Blog

As social distancing continues to prevent a large majority of Americans from purchasing iron doors and hardware accessories, many iron door sellers across the nation have noticed a drop in sales. As the situation worsens, Pinky's Iron Doors has emerged as a frontrunner, due to its extensive selection of wrought iron doors online. Currently, they’re running a sale with discounted prices up to 60% off, next day shipping and financing available.



According to a representative of the company, "With the ongoing situation, we've taken strong measures to ensure that customers can prioritize security and functionality by investing in high-quality wrought iron doors from the convenience of their homes.



"We're currently offering nationwide next-day shipping and no tax on orders outside California, thereby enabling convenient and affordable online transactions."



Pinky's skilled team of designers have created a wide range of contemporary and modern iron door designs to transform the look of your home. With high-quality standards and long-lasting durability, they have become the go-to iron door store across the U.S.



While other door companies are struggling to shift their businesses online, Pinky's Iron Doors has been selling their entry doors online for years, allowing customers to select any feature, design or size they need. This allows them to create custom iron doors directly on their website that won't require tweaking or upgrades.



"Our wrought iron doors are crafted using above-industry standards and 12 gauge material. Not only does this ensure durability over the years, but it also makes each door less susceptible to signs of damage - including nicks, gouges, indentation marks, scratches, and external damage. Online customers can rest assured that they're receiving high-quality doors with 2-inch thickness, a steel threshold, and bullet hinges.



"We also ensure energy-efficiency by using tempered dual pane operable glass for each design, thereby eliminating thermal and auditory transfer," the representative concluded.



The company also offers a wide range of door accessories, ranging from transoms and sidelights to door handles and locks. Their collection is ideal for customers seeking quick solutions to COVID-19 safety concerns.



Their custom steel doors are ideal for homeowners seeking personalized interior or exterior doors with the design, finishing, and composition of their choice. By meticulously customizing each facet, the company ensures each door fits seamlessly and offers lasting functionality.



About Pinky's Iron Doors

With over 42 years of experience, Pinky's Iron Doors has established a strong reputation as a leading door designing and manufacturing company in the U.S. The company offers an extensive selection of high-quality iron doors and steel doors - including steel pivot doors, steel pocket doors, iron bi-fold accordion doors, steel sliding doors, steel Dutch doors, steel French doors, steel patio doors, iron passage doors, steel barn doors, iron wine cellar doors & more.



They also offer ultra-secure and multi-functional door accessories - including transoms, sidelights, door handles, and door locks.



Vernon, CA, May 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With the recent COVID-19 pandemic spreading on a global scale, homeowners have become increasingly anxious about finishing their remodeling projects or making non-essential purchases such as furniture, home decor and interior/exterior doors for their home.

