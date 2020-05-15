PZM Designs Launches New Website

Press Releases PZM Designs Press Release Share Blog

Laguna Beach, CA, May 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- PZM Designs launches a new website. After a decade of creating beautiful artisan gemstone jewelry and designing scarves for women , shawls, and knitwear from scratch, PZM Designs launches a new modern website.Owned and operated by a graduate gemologist, Pamela McCombs; she fashions all her designs from scratch in true artisan fashion. No computer-aided plans, templates or 3D printing material are involved in any part of her process. Furthermore, all raw materials are sourced from high-quality and reputable companies and are carefully vetted for accuracy and transparency."Crafting unique and original designs, either with jewelry or knitwear, has always been an avenue for expressing my creative impulses," says McCombs. "The new website allows me to reach new audiences, especially during this pandemic when we all desperately need the beauty that gemstones, jewelry, and knitwear can bring into our lives."One of PZM Designs most popular items is these upper arm bracelets , which has been a hit for cosplay and all types of different special occasions. Each piece is created, cut and formed by hand, as is everything found in the store.The company also offers custom designs; simply fill out the form on the website, or send an email with your inquiry. For knitwear, there might be some specific design you like but instead would like a different color or material used. For jewelry, for example, you can customize designs or request the use of various stones or metals. Customizations are subject to different fees and pricing.The new site is at https://pzmdesigns.com/, can easily be navigated, and is filled with professionally taken HD images of all items.

