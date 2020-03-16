Coronavirus: Systancia Answers the Request of French Secretary of State for the Digital Sector and Provides Free Access to Systancia Gate, Its Teleworking Solution

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Systancia Press Release

Systancia, the European specialist in cybersecurity and application virtualization solutions, is answering the request made by the French Secretary of State for the Digital Sector and provides its teleworking solution, Systancia Gate, free of charge for a period of 3 months. This announcement is the result of a strengthened cooperation with OVHcloud, which is developing the cloud infrastructure hosting this solution.

While many companies have already negotiated telework agreements, few are really prepared in terms of IT infrastructure, especially if a large number of employees must work from home quickly. The challenge today is to offer them a solution that is easy to implement and that keeps their data secure.



In response to a request from Cédric O, Secretary of State for the Digital Sector, Systancia has decided to provide the Systancia Gate solution, hosted by OVHcloud, free of charge for 3 months. The service can be extended by periods of 1 month depending on the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. Systancia Gate is a secure remote access service for workstations and business applications, from professional laptops or mobiles or from a personal computer. It is the only teleworking solution certified by the ANSSI. The service is available as an online service (cloud, SaaS).



Thanks to Systancia Gate, employees can use their Internet browser to access a portal containing their applications from home. They can securely access their applications or workstations located on the company’s internal network. The solution also guarantees that the company remains compliant with security requirements, by eliminating the risk of opening the network too wide for external access. It allows the implementation of the principle of “least privilege,” each employee having access to all his applications and nothing else.



This solution is developed by Systancia, a French company based in Mulhouse, Rennes and Paris. Used by large groups as well as by SMEs and mid-sized companies, or by public structures in France and abroad, the solution is available as a software or an online service. It can be deployed in only a few minutes.



“Systancia is an SME born in Mulhouse, a city that has been seriously affected by the coronavirus epidemic. Our employees as well as the entire company are already severely impacted. Several sectors of the economy are more affected than others and we cannot but show solidarity,” explains Christophe Corne, founder and Chairman of Systancia’s Management Board. “Providing our secure and government-certified solution free of charge seems to us to be the most appropriate response to contribute to the joint effort and we are delighted to be able to count on a partner such as OVHcloud.”



About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global cloud provider that specializes in delivering industry-leading performance and cost-effective solutions to better manage, secure, and scale data. OVHcloud provides a smarter alternative for web hosting, emails, bare metal servers, hosted private cloud, hybrid and public cloud solutions. The group manages 30 datacenters across 12 sites in 4 continents, manufacturing its own servers, building its own datacenters and deploying its own fiber-optic global network to achieve maximum efficiency. Through the OVHcloud spirit of challenging the status quo, the company brings freedom, security and innovation to solve data challenges –\today and tomorrow. With a 20-year heritage and a solid European foundation, OVHcloud is committed to developing responsible technologies, as the group strives to be the driving force behind the next cloud evolution.



About Systancia

Valérie Gigou

+33 (0)3 89 33 58 20



www.systancia.com



