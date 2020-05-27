Plasti-Block(TM) to Offer Canadian Designed and Engineered PPE Masks with Unique Filtration System



Armed with a desire to contribute to the solution of the novel coronavirus, Omachron Plastics, maker of the Plasti-Block line of plastic blocks, has developed a mask that meets the needs of individual citizens, and health professionals alike. The company is using their own Canadian made injection molding machine to produce the masks.

The first face mask commercially available features a washable/cleanable two stage filter module, which is replaceable after 500 hours of use. The main pleated filter is sealed filter mount. This offers 99.0% filtration at 0.1 microns, which is over 5 times more effective than traditional N95 media. Additional filters can be purchased for the mask.



The filter module also incorporates a user replaceable, washable, pre-filter media which protects the main filter from larger bacteria, viruses, molds, spores, pollen, dust and other airborne particles thereby extending the life of the main filter. The unique system filters both the air that the user breathes in, and the air that the user breathes out, thereby protecting the user and surrounding individuals.



Many masks use an exhaust valve or other similar mechanism to release anything an individual breathes out into a room. The fan assisted breathing mode makes breathing through the mask as easy as breathing without a mask, and provides a constant stream of fresh air to eliminate moisture or carbon dioxide buildup. The fan assisted breathing modules runs for approximately 9 hours on a charge. It is rechargeable using a USB power source, and can run and recharge simultaneously.



The back-pressure main filter, and pre-filter combination is so low that even with the fan assist off, breathing with the mask is substantially easier than breathing through a standard N95 mask or N95 respirator. The unique downward facing air intake and exhaust prevents the spray of particles onto filters if people cough or sneeze. It also prevents rain from getting on the filters.



The smooth exterior surface of fan assisted filtration system is easy to wipe clean and keep clean. The fan assisted filtration system can be detached from the filter mask for cleaning, maintenance, or replacement. The filtration system is made of a durable, recyclable outer plastic shell. Components include a replaceable battery rated for 500 to 700 recharge cycles, a fan rated for 20,000 hours of use, and electronics designed for 10,000 hours of use. This filtration system is designed to last for many months, potentially years, thereby saving money and minimizing the disposal of personal protective equipment to landfills.



In addition, the mask can be used with and without a transparent face shield to add an extra layer of protection to user's eyes. This shield is designed to be used with and without a construction helmet. It can be used by a wide range of professionals; from nurses, to construction workers, to plant workers, and more.



