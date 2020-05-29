PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
iBeam Watches

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from iBeam Watches: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Special Father's Day Pricing on iBeam Watches; Turn Your Dad Into James Bond


The patented watch with a 3X pop up magnifying lens and powerful LED flashlight all at the press of a button.

Special Father's Day Pricing on iBeam Watches; Turn Your Dad Into James Bond
Waikoloa, HI, May 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- An iBeam watch is a great tool for the father that has everything and iBeam brings back the Classic at a special price with custom packaging. With a discreet pop-up 3X magnifying lens and push-button high intensity LED flashlight, these watches have been used to help people find their way out of a dark wintry forest and to heat up a tire patch and complete a long solo mountain bike ride. As well as to read a menu in a dark restaurant.

Created and patented by California inventor Chris McKay these tools come in handy to read the fine print or find your way in the dark.

All iBeam watches come with free shipping and a lifetime warranty on the movement and are available at www.iBeamwatches.com and just in time for Father’s Day.

About iBeam Watches:
iBeam Watches has offices in Waikoloa, Hawaii and a service and fulfillment center in South El Monte, California. The watches are protected by three US patents and come with full warranties.
Contact Information
iBeam Watches
Chris McKay
831-915-7885
Contact
ibeamwatches.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from iBeam Watches
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help