Special Father's Day Pricing on iBeam Watches; Turn Your Dad Into James Bond

iBeam Watches has offices in Waikoloa, Hawaii and a service and fulfillment center in South El Monte, California. The watches are protected by three US patents and come with full warranties. Waikoloa, HI, May 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- An iBeam watch is a great tool for the father that has everything and iBeam brings back the Classic at a special price with custom packaging. With a discreet pop-up 3X magnifying lens and push-button high intensity LED flashlight, these watches have been used to help people find their way out of a dark wintry forest and to heat up a tire patch and complete a long solo mountain bike ride. As well as to read a menu in a dark restaurant.Created and patented by California inventor Chris McKay these tools come in handy to read the fine print or find your way in the dark.All iBeam watches come with free shipping and a lifetime warranty on the movement and are available at www.iBeamwatches.com and just in time for Father’s Day.About iBeam Watches:iBeam Watches has offices in Waikoloa, Hawaii and a service and fulfillment center in South El Monte, California. The watches are protected by three US patents and come with full warranties.