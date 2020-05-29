PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Contractors Wardrobe

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Contractors Wardrobe: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Announcing Contractors Wardrobe's New Product Release: uShield™


Released today and available on Home Depot’s website, uShield™ is a safeguard shield that allows you to interact with others while reducing exposure from coughs, sneezes, and viruses. The product is freestanding and includes a rust-proof aluminum frame and Clear Tempered Safety Glass.

Announcing Contractors Wardrobe's New Product Release: uShield™
Valencia, CA, May 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- During this season, Contractors Wardrobe has continued to provide products and services to their customers all over the country. With these times also come new and improved opportunities to make sure that the health of on-site employees of organizations is also a priority.

One of these opportunities is their newest product: uShield™.
Released today and available on Home Depot’s website, uShield™ is a safeguard shield that allows an individual to interact with others while reducing exposure from coughs, sneezes, and viruses. The product is freestanding and includes a rust-proof aluminum frame and Clear Tempered Safety Glass.

This product is certain to help the country’s workforce stay safe and healthy.

To view the uShield product (offered in three sizes) on Home Depot’s website, please go here.
Contact Information
Contractors Wardrobe
Dominic DeMaria
(661) 257-1177
Contact
cwdoors.com
Attached Files

uShield
uShield™ is a safeguard shield that allows you to interact with others while reducing exposure from coughs, sneezes, and viruses. The product is freestanding and includes a rust-proof aluminum frame and Clear Tempered Safety Glass.
Filename: grays-contractors-wardrobe-pe.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Contractors Wardrobe
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help