Announcing Contractors Wardrobe's New Product Release: uShield™

To view the uShield product (offered in three sizes) on Home Depot’s website, Valencia, CA, May 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- During this season, Contractors Wardrobe has continued to provide products and services to their customers all over the country. With these times also come new and improved opportunities to make sure that the health of on-site employees of organizations is also a priority.One of these opportunities is their newest product: uShield™.Released today and available on Home Depot’s website, uShield™ is a safeguard shield that allows an individual to interact with others while reducing exposure from coughs, sneezes, and viruses. The product is freestanding and includes a rust-proof aluminum frame and Clear Tempered Safety Glass.This product is certain to help the country’s workforce stay safe and healthy.To view the uShield product (offered in three sizes) on Home Depot’s website, please go here