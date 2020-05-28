New Hyatt Place Melbourne/Palm Bay Open for Business



The Hyatt Place Melbourne/Palm Bay hotel sits within the Space Coast region of Florida only 20 miles from the world-renowned Cape Canaveral and NASA headquarters.



The hotel exemplifies simple elegance rooted in value. The hotel features an outdoor pool, coffee and cocktail bar, fitness and business center and complimentary parking and WiFi.



“It's an amazing achievement that has been materialized in such a short time. In these unprecedented times it was a great challenge that was achieved with great success,” said Samy Cohen, AD1 Development Partner.



Due to the COVID-19 virus this was the first Hyatt hotel to undergo opening inspection virtually.



“It not exactly an auspicious first, but it’s testament to all the hard work put in by everyone involved to get the hotel ready and open for business,” said Cohen.



This is also the first Hyatt in the Palm Bay market, according to brand officials.



Hyatt properties feature the amenities and experiences that matter most to guests, including comfortable beds and a Cozy Corner with sofa-sleeper, spacious bathrooms with premium bath amenities, top-rate in-room entertainment, a complimentary breakfast bar for Hyatt members with healthy, sweet and savory items, more than 1600 sq. ft. of meeting space, a "Grab & Go" market with gourmet snacks and drinks.



“We are incredibly honored to launch our first Hyatt brand hotel and introduce travelers to this innovative type of lodging,” said Daniel Berman, AD1 Global President. “Our ideal location, unique set of offerings and affordable price will make us a top choice for travelers visiting the Palm Bay area.”



About AD1 Global:

Jon McMillian

954-434-5001



www.ad1global.com



