Saelig Introduces Quick-Setup -100dB Attenuation RF/EMI Tabletop Enclosures

SFI High Attenuation Frameless Enclosures are compact, easy to setup and tear down, and offer excellent EMI isolation on the testing benchtop.

Fairport, NY, May 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the SFI High Attenuation Frameless Enclosures which guarantee more than -100dB RF/EMI attenuation in a quick-setup tabletop enclosure. The frameless design allows a smaller footprint, easier storage, and guarantees high attenuation than the RF/EMI Shielded Tabletop Enclosure. These lightweight fabric enclosures are also quick and easy to break down, and store.SFI Frameless Enclosures are made with a double layer of Nova Select™, a tightly woven silver, copper, and nickel-plated material which offers excellent levels of attenuation. These enclosures hold their shape without any metal frame by using flexible flat 2" foam skeleton of microwave absorbers, which ensures that over -100dB of attenuation is achieved, while also reducing internal reflections for more accurate readings.These portable benchtop RF Test Enclosures feature a patented double magnet door closure to achieve the highest shielding effectiveness throughout the life of the enclosure. This unique design withstands over 5,000 opening/closings without a noticeable reduction in shielding effectiveness – significantly longer than ordinary latch-and-gasket doors.External Dimensions: 26″ x 26″ x 26″Internal Dimensions: 24″ x 24″ x 24″A customizable selection of I/O filter plates and connectors, shielded ventilation systems, and other upgrade options are available to suit individual needs and applications, including pre-compliance testing, signal isolation, secure communications, forensic, and security applications.Frameless RF test boxes are an ideal solution for shielding and isolating RF and EMI in design and development labs or test stations. These high-attenuation enclosures are made for Saelig Company Inc. by Select Fabricators, Inc., a premier US manufacturer of RF portable, collapsible fabric shielding solutions including signal reduction enclosures, pouches and curtains. Contact Information Saelig Co., Inc.
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71 Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA

