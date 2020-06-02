Dr. Mowlavi Selected to RealSelf Medical Advisory Board

Cosmetic Plastic Surgery Institute today announces that Dr. Arian Mowlavi joined RealSelf as a member of the Medical Advisory Board.





Additionally, the doctor’s experiences as a pioneer of High Definition Liposuction and Total Body Transformation benefits RealSelf by providing unique insight to their readers. Additionally, his experience as an author, teacher, trainer and surgeon includes:



· Over 10,000 surgeries completed

· Dozens of lectures, peer-reviewed publications

· Trainer of other plastic and cosmetic surgeons



“RealSelf is a leader in plastic surgery patient education and I am proud to a member of their Medical Advisory Board,” says Doctor Mowlavi. "Their website is a true resource for patients."



“Doctor Arian Mowlavi is an excellent addition to our Medical Review Advisory Board,” says Maureen Ezekwugo, Chief Customer Officer at RealSelf. “His clinical expertise and commitment to education helps RealSelf create content that empowers prospective patients to make smart aesthetic decisions."



Cosmetic Plastic Surgery Institute has advanced the field of high definition body contouring by using an armamentarium of tools and techniques to deliver total body transformations to patients. Their lead surgeon, Dr. Mowlavi is considered a master technician of ultrasound-assisted liposuction and scar-less skin tightening using VASER and Renuvion technologies. Dr. Mowlavi is an official trainer for both Solta Medical and Apyxx corporations and has trained well over 50 surgeons on how to achieve exceptional body contouring results.



RealSelf: Developer of elective cosmetic treatment platform designed for people to learn about cosmetic procedures, share experiences and connect with top providers. The company's platform offers information and providers for a wide variety of cosmetic treatments including facelift, liposuction, rhinoplasty, hair transplants, and more, helping people considering cosmetic surgery access unbiased information about cosmetic procedures and the doctors and clinicians who perform them. www.realself.com Newport Beach, CA, June 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Dr. Mowlavi joins RealSelf’s Medical Advisory Board where he brings his years of experience as a leading plastic surgeon and works with RealSelf to educate and inform prospective plastic surgery patients. Over the years Dr. Mowlavi has answered over 10,000 questions from patients posted on the RealSelf.com website.Additionally, the doctor’s experiences as a pioneer of High Definition Liposuction and Total Body Transformation benefits RealSelf by providing unique insight to their readers. Additionally, his experience as an author, teacher, trainer and surgeon includes:· Over 10,000 surgeries completed· Dozens of lectures, peer-reviewed publications· Trainer of other plastic and cosmetic surgeons“RealSelf is a leader in plastic surgery patient education and I am proud to a member of their Medical Advisory Board,” says Doctor Mowlavi. "Their website is a true resource for patients."“Doctor Arian Mowlavi is an excellent addition to our Medical Review Advisory Board,” says Maureen Ezekwugo, Chief Customer Officer at RealSelf. “His clinical expertise and commitment to education helps RealSelf create content that empowers prospective patients to make smart aesthetic decisions."Cosmetic Plastic Surgery Institute has advanced the field of high definition body contouring by using an armamentarium of tools and techniques to deliver total body transformations to patients. Their lead surgeon, Dr. Mowlavi is considered a master technician of ultrasound-assisted liposuction and scar-less skin tightening using VASER and Renuvion technologies. Dr. Mowlavi is an official trainer for both Solta Medical and Apyxx corporations and has trained well over 50 surgeons on how to achieve exceptional body contouring results. www.cosmeticplasticsurgeryinstitute.com RealSelf: Developer of elective cosmetic treatment platform designed for people to learn about cosmetic procedures, share experiences and connect with top providers. The company's platform offers information and providers for a wide variety of cosmetic treatments including facelift, liposuction, rhinoplasty, hair transplants, and more, helping people considering cosmetic surgery access unbiased information about cosmetic procedures and the doctors and clinicians who perform them. www.realself.com