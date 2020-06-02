PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
i4cp Announces Open Conversation on Escalated Racial Tensions with Diversity Executives


Open call will discuss the corporate response to recent events following the death of George Floyd.

Seattle, WA, June 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In response to the escalated racial tensions following the death of George Floyd, i4cp’s Chief Diversity Board, which represents leaders from dozens of major U.S. employers, invites all interested parties to join an open call for Diversity and Inclusion on Tuesday, June 2nd at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Led by Jacqui Robertson, chair of the CDO Board and Global Head of Talent, Diversity & Inclusion at William Blair, this video call will explore corporate response to this past week’s events and will include insights from top D&I executives of major organizations across the U.S. Participants will have a chance to interact and ask questions, as well as respond to polls and access pertinent research during the call.

To join this free and open call, please register at https://www.i4cp.com/coronavirus/diversity-inclusion-action-how-to-respond-to-u-s-racial-tensions-6-02-20

About the Institute for Corporate Productivity

i4cp is the leading authority on next practices in human capital. We produce more research than any other human capital research firm in the world, and many of the world’s most prominent organizations and HR leaders turn to i4cp to better capitalize on emerging workforce trends. Supported by a powerful community of human capital practitioners, we provide insights that help organizations better anticipate, adapt, and act in a constantly changing business environment.
Contact Information
Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
Erik Samdahl
206-357-7662
Contact
http://www.i4cp.com

