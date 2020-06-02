i4cp Announces Open Conversation on Escalated Racial Tensions with Diversity Executives



Open call will discuss the corporate response to recent events following the death of George Floyd.

Led by Jacqui Robertson, chair of the CDO Board and Global Head of Talent, Diversity & Inclusion at William Blair, this video call will explore corporate response to this past week’s events and will include insights from top D&I executives of major organizations across the U.S. Participants will have a chance to interact and ask questions, as well as respond to polls and access pertinent research during the call.



To join this free and open call, please register at https://www.i4cp.com/coronavirus/diversity-inclusion-action-how-to-respond-to-u-s-racial-tensions-6-02-20



About the Institute for Corporate Productivity



Erik Samdahl

206-357-7662



http://www.i4cp.com



