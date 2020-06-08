Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

Receive press releases from TEBillion: By Email RSS Feeds: TEBillion Pulls Off 14 Strategic Alliances in Less Than Four Months

London, United Kingdom, June 08, 2020 --(



"We understand the tough competition in the industry so the goal was to achieve at long term partnerships with strategic partners and secure agreements in an accelerated timeframe. We have achieved this with the dedicated effort by our sales and marketing team spread across London, Mumbai and Manila," said Amit Raina, SVP South East Asia. "This is why TEBillion was built, to create a first-of-its-kind business automation software as a cloud service to help organisations drive success by automating their processes at a pace that is right for them."



These strategic alliances with 14 different highly commendable organisations will set to bring cutting-edge technology to the SaaS market within India. Having a proven track record of helping high growth businesses achieve success, TEBillion will continue to work with its long established technology and dedicated team to create a tailored product range for the Indian subcontinent.



Contact Us:

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181

pr@tebillion.email



About TEBillion: TEBillion is an business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful by creating a self-configurable, low-cost, intelligent, future-proof toolset with a team that offers real after-sales support. London, United Kingdom, June 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Following the launch of TEBillion's most advanced software suite yet, the TEB Cloud, the company successfully pulls off 14 partnership agreements in the South East Asian region in less than four months from launch."We understand the tough competition in the industry so the goal was to achieve at long term partnerships with strategic partners and secure agreements in an accelerated timeframe. We have achieved this with the dedicated effort by our sales and marketing team spread across London, Mumbai and Manila," said Amit Raina, SVP South East Asia. "This is why TEBillion was built, to create a first-of-its-kind business automation software as a cloud service to help organisations drive success by automating their processes at a pace that is right for them."These strategic alliances with 14 different highly commendable organisations will set to bring cutting-edge technology to the SaaS market within India. Having a proven track record of helping high growth businesses achieve success, TEBillion will continue to work with its long established technology and dedicated team to create a tailored product range for the Indian subcontinent.Contact Us:+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181pr@tebillion.emailAbout TEBillion: TEBillion is an business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful by creating a self-configurable, low-cost, intelligent, future-proof toolset with a team that offers real after-sales support. Contact Information TEBillion

Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TEBillion