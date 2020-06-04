Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ZealousWeb Press Release

Receive press releases from ZealousWeb: By Email RSS Feeds: ZealousWeb Launches a New Service Amidst COVID-19

San Diego, CA, June 04, 2020 --(



"Looking at the current situation of the business arena, we wanted to create something that would help curate a sustainable business model. The COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect throughout the business landscape. Every industry has seen the bad side of the business cycle despite implementing the contingency plans. And in such a scenario, we must do all that we can to promote business activities and support each other. ZealousWeb LinkedIn Lead Generation Service is our step towards promoting sales activities and generating business across industries," said the vigilant CEO & Founder Of ZealousWeb, Mr. Kandarp Bhatt.



The tech-savvy company has curated an impeccable process that allows its prospective customers to scrutinize its virtue and make an informed decision. During these dubious times, ZealousWeb has recognized the need to extend a helping hand to the firms across various industries.



Sales are the grease that let your business cycle run without friction, but the lock-down situation has made it difficult for companies to carry out normal business processes. Soon, we may have to make a complete shift to the digital channels to generate leads and make a sale. Team ZealousWeb has capitalized on the opportunity and begun working on it before it becomes a trend. Let's wait to find out how the success stories that it generates from this unparalleled service.



"We are very positive about this new service, and we hope that the exponentially changing world embraces our new launch with warmth," said the optimistic COO, Mr. Keyur Dave.



About ZealousWeb

Kandarp Bhatt

+91 (79) 26923254



https://www.zealousweb.com/



