Manufacturing Alliance Recognizes Maker of Vital Essentials for COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance (NEWMA) will recognize Carnivore Meat Company, the maker of Vital Essentials® and Vital Cat® raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food, for its COVID-19 relief initiatives.





Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance (NEWMA) will recognize Carnivore Meat Company, the maker of Vital Essentials® and Vital Cat® raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food, for its COVID-19 relief initiatives.



Carnivore Meat Company donated $100,000 to Green Bay nonprofits and for donating the use of its ultraviolet (UV) sterilization machine to sanitize and disinfect protective equipment (PPE) for front-line medical and public service workers throughout Northeast Wisconsin.



NEWMA is a partnership of about 300 companies and organizations covering 18 Wisconsin counties that employ over half of the manufacturing workforce in the region.



“We are promoting our companies who, during the COVID-19 crisis, are being an excellent manufacturer in this crisis,” says NEWMA Executive Director Ann Franz.



In March, Green Bay-based Carnivore Meat Company announced a $100,000 donation to area nonprofits and issued a Vital Relief Challenge to encourage other companies to donate if they are able. In April, Carnivore Meat Company donated the use of a UV Sterilization Machine to sanitize masks and PPE for front-line healthcare and emergency workers.



NEWMA featured Carnivore Meat Company’s contributions on social media and in a video that was distributed to Green Bay Chamber members. Franz said NEWMA’s June 10 quarterly membership meeting, to be held as a webinar, will include a video showcasing companies throughout Northeast Wisconsin, including Carnivore Meat Company, that provided extraordinary support to their communities during the COVID-19 crisis.



Lanny Viegut, the company’s CEO and owner, says he feels it’s important for businesses to be involved in helping out the community during times of great need.



“I believe the steps we’ve taken as part of our COVID-19 Response Plan in March and April have made a huge difference in our community and others all across the US,” Viegut says. The desperate need for donations at food pantries remains today and I’m extending the Vital Relief Challenge to heighten awareness and hopefully motivate and inspire others to take similar action.



About Carnivore Meat Company®

About Carnivore Meat Company®

Carnivore Meat Company has long been known as a "Meat Shoppe for Pets." Our mission is to provide the most innovative, healthy and biologically appropriate food to pets around the globe. Our brands include Vital Essentials®, Vital Cat® and Nature's Advantage®, which are sold in over 6,000 retail locations across the USA and Canada. They can also be found in 14 international markets and online via Chewy, Amazon, PetFlow and more. We're proud of the many accolades we've garnered over the years including our most recent recognitions for the VE RAW BAR, which received the 2019 Pet Business Innovation Award and the 2019 Most Innovative Display, in addition to Vital Cat being named the 2019 Cat Treat of the Year by Independent Innovation Awards. As pet ambassadors, we support local and regional shelters with our Giving Back program to help improve the lives of dogs and cats waiting for their furever home. Visit veraw.com for more information.

Melissa Olson

