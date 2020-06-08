Deck 7 Interviews Morgan Gregory, Leader in Strategy & Programs at Google Office of the CTO

Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

In this interview, Morgan discusses the new and growing field of AI.

Her technical focus area is AI, and she has a passion for Responsible AI. By keeping her finger on the pulse of the Office’s engagements, and leveraging the deep technical and industry expertise across the team, she identifies themes that are relevant and important for today’s technical leaders.



Prior to Google, Morgan worked in management consulting at the Boston Consulting Group where she advised F100 companies on topics like product strategy, go to market strategy, and large scale transformations. She started her career as a software engineer and then moved to product management to bridge technology and business.



Morgan holds a B.Sc. in Computer Science from the University of British Columbia, and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management. In her current role, Morgan creates and manages strategic initiatives that leverage new technologies that are important to today's business leaders.

