JFS Wants to Ensure the South Palm Beach County Community is Prepared for Hurricane Season

Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (JFS) provides help, hope and humanity through a comprehensive range of programs and services which support people of all ages and beliefs. With locations in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, JFS programs and services include food & financial assistance, senior services, counseling & mental health services, career & employment services, family & children’s services and many volunteer opportunities. Funding is provided by private and corporate support, grants, special events and individuals who reach thousands in need each year. For more information about the organization, please visit http://www.ralesjfs.org. Boca Raton, FL, June 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- June 1st marks the start of Hurricane Season. As part of Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (JFS) hurricane prep, JFS is once again recommending that older adults living alone, who wish to have someone check in on them before and after a major weather event, register with the Agency. The JFS storm registration process provides a safety measure for seniors living alone with no family nearby. This program is designed for seniors who do not currently receive services from JFS, as JFS clients are already part of our storm response. Having learned after Hurricane Irma three years ago, there are hundreds of seniors living alone who could benefit from assistance after a storm. This service is available for residents in Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Highland Beach – the JFS service area.Danielle Hartman, JFS President & CEO stated, “JFS takes our responsibility to help seniors, particularly those living alone in our community with no family nearby, very seriously. Although JFS is not a first responder agency, JFS coordinates with first responder agencies and plays a vital role before and after major weather events.”JFS utilizes pre-screened volunteers, board members and staff to make phone calls and personal visits. Additional volunteers for our Storm Response Team are needed.There is no charge to register for this program. All contact information will remain confidential and not shared. Last year, over 200 residents, or their family members, registered for this service and found it invaluable in helping them feel safe and secure to know someone would be checking in on them and aiding as needed.Want to register? Seniors living in Boca Raton, Delray Beach or Highland Beach can register (or their families can register for them) for the program by visiting www.ralesjfs.org/stormreg or by calling Laurie Daube at 561.852.3333.Want to volunteer? JFS is seeking volunteers to join the JFS Storm Response Team. Pre-screened and trained volunteers will be deployed after a major weather event to check in on registered participants and to bring supplies as needed. Those wishing to volunteer on the JFS Storm Recovery Team can do so by visiting www.ralesjfs.org/stormvol.About Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (JFS)Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (JFS) provides help, hope and humanity through a comprehensive range of programs and services which support people of all ages and beliefs. With locations in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, JFS programs and services include food & financial assistance, senior services, counseling & mental health services, career & employment services, family & children’s services and many volunteer opportunities. Funding is provided by private and corporate support, grants, special events and individuals who reach thousands in need each year. For more information about the organization, please visit http://www.ralesjfs.org. Contact Information Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services

