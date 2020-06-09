Fly Victor et al. Motion to Dismiss Successful Against Don’t Look Media, LLC

Press Releases Victor Press Release Share Blog

The complaint put forth various allegations. On 17 September 2019, with the legal representation of the global law firm, Clyde & Co., the Defendants moved to dismiss the action in its entirety.



On 5 February 2020, the Southern District of Florida ordered and adjudged that the Defendants’ Joint Omnibus Motion to Dismiss is granted without prejudice for Plaintiff to file suit in the forum agreed to by the parties. The Clerk of Court was directed to close this case and deny as moot any pending motions.



Any new or related claims on appeal brought by DLM will be vigorously defended to the full extent of the law. This win is a testament to Fly Victor et al's determination to defend against any claims that they believe are damaging to its goodwill and reputation.



About Victor



Victor is a leading on-demand air charter provider that combines smart technology with unrivalled customer service to ensure flyers are always connected and in control.



Launched in 2011, the company has rewritten the rulebook for private jet charter with a subscription-free digital marketplace offering access to thousands of aircraft via a global network of over 200 partner operators. Victor members receive fully transparent, competitive quotes, allowing them to quickly check pricing options and aircraft specifics before booking the flights they need. From door to door, each trip is coordinated right down to the last detail.



