Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Systancia Press Release

Receive press releases from Systancia: By Email RSS Feeds: Systancia and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Join Forces to Offer Secure Solutions to Facilitate Teleworking

Systancia, a European specialist in cybersecurity and application virtualization solutions, and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE), the global leader in enterprise communications, collaboration, networking and cloud communication solutions, joined forces to provide companies with secure and complementary solutions in order to facilitate the organization of their employees’ teleworking and ensure business continuity.

Paris, France, June 16, 2020 --(

Through its Systancia Gate solution, Systancia developed a tool well before the current health crisis, allowing employees in a teleworking situation to access their professional interface and the applications essential for carrying out all their daily tasks efficiently and securely, regardless their location and regardless the equipment used. This solution has been deployed by many organizations and local authorities, including the GHU Paris (the University Hospital Group) and the Grand Besançon Metropolis.



“Systancia Gate offers many benefits to companies at a time when teleworking is becoming widespread. It provides access, outside the company’s walls, to all the business applications normally used within the company. It guarantees flexibility and agility to respond to a planned need (an on-call duty, for example) or a constrained context (Covid 19 epidemic, strikes, bad weather such as snow, floods, etc.). Systancia Gate also allows to manage the access to the information system according to various profiles and access situations (management of users’ access rights to different company content). Finally, it offers the same user experience in terms of performance and ergonomics as the workstation used at the office,” explains Bernard Debauche, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Systancia.



Systancia Gate is complementary to the Rainbow solution from Alcatel-Lucent, an extended cloud-based collaboration service developed and hosted in France. This application allows customers to ensure business continuity on site, remotely or on the move.



Rainbow is a federating tool for instant communication, reliable and secure. This collaboration tool allows users to quickly interact with each other, with their partners and customers through chat, voice or video, internal information channels, conferencing, video conferencing, screen and file sharing with great ease and security. Rainbow is easy to deploy and use from a simple compatible browser, making it easy to deploy and to adopt. In addition, this tool allows fixed, mobile and application convergence with office phones, to provide ubiquitous communication for employees and customers. Rainbow is secured with a datacenter in France and ensures the integrity of its customers’ data, in compliance with the requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ISO27001 certified,” said Jean-Philippe Lenot, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.



Tools designed and manufactured in France to support the spread of teleworking

Many French companies discovered mass teleworking during the Covid-19 crisis, and as a result, they urgently called for public or professional collaboration solutions. Through their partnership, Systancia and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) are asserting their desire to promote the French ecosystem of IT security and collaborative work. They are convinced that the sovereignty of our data also requires the use of trusted players whose solutions aim to meet legal obligations in terms of information system security and data protection.



Both companies have made strong commitments: with data centers in France, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and Systancia are committed to implementing a strict policy of access security and data privacy that generates the trust that is essential for collaborative work. Systancia Gate is the only telework solution certified by the ANSSI and the Rainbow solution from Alcatel-Lucent is certified by the HDS standard, which guarantees the security of health data.



The technological integration of Systancia and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise solutions is in progress in order to rapidly offer a ready-to-use solution to all companies needing a sovereign and secure solution to protect data exchanged via telework and collaborative solutions.



About ALE

We believe in the concept of “all connected” in order to offer a customized digital experience to our current and future customers. We offer communication and network infrastructure solutions tailored to your customers, your employees and your business processes whether in the office, in the cloud or hybrid. Innovation has been an integral part of the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise DNA since its creation. Our 2,200 employees and 2,900 partners are serving more than 830,000 customers worldwide in more than 50 countries.



About Systancia

At Systancia, we value ingenuity to innovate. We blend application virtualization, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence to create unique, award-winning and certified solutions. Behind every workplace, there is a person who deserves to be empowered and trusted. This is our belief and our goal. This is why hundreds of public and private organizations choose Systancia, to unlock the potential of everyone, in full trust. With all our R&D in France, we sell our application virtualization (VDI), private access (ZTNA), privileged access management (PAM) and identity and access management (IAM) solutions across the globe, with our valued partners. Paris, France, June 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- An association aiming to secure teleworking and simplify remote collaborationThrough its Systancia Gate solution, Systancia developed a tool well before the current health crisis, allowing employees in a teleworking situation to access their professional interface and the applications essential for carrying out all their daily tasks efficiently and securely, regardless their location and regardless the equipment used. This solution has been deployed by many organizations and local authorities, including the GHU Paris (the University Hospital Group) and the Grand Besançon Metropolis.“Systancia Gate offers many benefits to companies at a time when teleworking is becoming widespread. It provides access, outside the company’s walls, to all the business applications normally used within the company. It guarantees flexibility and agility to respond to a planned need (an on-call duty, for example) or a constrained context (Covid 19 epidemic, strikes, bad weather such as snow, floods, etc.). Systancia Gate also allows to manage the access to the information system according to various profiles and access situations (management of users’ access rights to different company content). Finally, it offers the same user experience in terms of performance and ergonomics as the workstation used at the office,” explains Bernard Debauche, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Systancia.Systancia Gate is complementary to the Rainbow solution from Alcatel-Lucent, an extended cloud-based collaboration service developed and hosted in France. This application allows customers to ensure business continuity on site, remotely or on the move.Rainbow is a federating tool for instant communication, reliable and secure. This collaboration tool allows users to quickly interact with each other, with their partners and customers through chat, voice or video, internal information channels, conferencing, video conferencing, screen and file sharing with great ease and security. Rainbow is easy to deploy and use from a simple compatible browser, making it easy to deploy and to adopt. In addition, this tool allows fixed, mobile and application convergence with office phones, to provide ubiquitous communication for employees and customers. Rainbow is secured with a datacenter in France and ensures the integrity of its customers’ data, in compliance with the requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ISO27001 certified,” said Jean-Philippe Lenot, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.Tools designed and manufactured in France to support the spread of teleworkingMany French companies discovered mass teleworking during the Covid-19 crisis, and as a result, they urgently called for public or professional collaboration solutions. Through their partnership, Systancia and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) are asserting their desire to promote the French ecosystem of IT security and collaborative work. They are convinced that the sovereignty of our data also requires the use of trusted players whose solutions aim to meet legal obligations in terms of information system security and data protection.Both companies have made strong commitments: with data centers in France, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and Systancia are committed to implementing a strict policy of access security and data privacy that generates the trust that is essential for collaborative work. Systancia Gate is the only telework solution certified by the ANSSI and the Rainbow solution from Alcatel-Lucent is certified by the HDS standard, which guarantees the security of health data.The technological integration of Systancia and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise solutions is in progress in order to rapidly offer a ready-to-use solution to all companies needing a sovereign and secure solution to protect data exchanged via telework and collaborative solutions.About ALEWe believe in the concept of “all connected” in order to offer a customized digital experience to our current and future customers. We offer communication and network infrastructure solutions tailored to your customers, your employees and your business processes whether in the office, in the cloud or hybrid. Innovation has been an integral part of the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise DNA since its creation. Our 2,200 employees and 2,900 partners are serving more than 830,000 customers worldwide in more than 50 countries.About SystanciaAt Systancia, we value ingenuity to innovate. We blend application virtualization, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence to create unique, award-winning and certified solutions. Behind every workplace, there is a person who deserves to be empowered and trusted. This is our belief and our goal. This is why hundreds of public and private organizations choose Systancia, to unlock the potential of everyone, in full trust. With all our R&D in France, we sell our application virtualization (VDI), private access (ZTNA), privileged access management (PAM) and identity and access management (IAM) solutions across the globe, with our valued partners. Contact Information Systancia

Valérie Gigou

+33 (0)3 89 33 58 20



www.systancia.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Systancia Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend