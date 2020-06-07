DataStore Incorporates Systancia, the PAM and ZTNA Cybersecurity Developer, Into Its Range of Solutions

DataStore AG, the value‐added distributor for data center solutions and cybersecurity technologies, has added application virtualization and cybersecurity solutions to its product portfolio. It is working with Systancia, the European specialists in combined solutions for Privileged Access Management and teleworking, to develop platforms for accessing corporate applications and resources.

Systancia Cleanroom – say goodbye to administration rights abuses

Systancia Cleanroom offers an innovative Privileged Access Management (PAM) approach featuring a unique virtual, sterile, single‐use administration workstation that provides security far beyond that of a traditional jump server. Systancia Cleanroom offers solutions to the problems that other PAM products can’t solve.



Systancia Gate – the zero‐trust solution for working from home

Systancia Gate’s access portal offers top security for all your in‐house and cloud applications. Companies and service providers mainly use its single access route, which does not require any IT system ports to be opened, for secure extranet access to corporate applications from any device (whether in a personal or professional workspace), and for all remote users (those working from home, external companies, etc.).



“Systancia is one of the leading European cybersecurity developers and bringing the company on board with DataStore AG means that the DataStore partner network can benefit from unique solutions that offer outstanding quality. The advantages of working closely together with Systancia are clear. The company represents a further impressive addition to our cybersecurity portfolio,” says Stefan Beeler, CEO of DataStore AG.



About DataStore AG

