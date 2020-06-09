Attorney Jay P. Renneisen Selected to America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators

Press Releases Law Offices of Jay P. Renneisen Press Release Share Blog

Mr. Renneisen is a member of the Association of Trial Lawyers of America, the Capital City Trial Lawyers Association, and the San Francisco Trial Lawyers Association. Mr. Renneisen has also previously served as a board member of multiple non-profits, including Contra Costa Senior Legal Services, which is a California State Bar funded non-profit organization that serves the legal needs of elderly persons. From 2015 to the present, Mr. Renneisen has been recognized as a top-rated attorney as evaluated by other lawyers and published on San Francisco, CA, June 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators® announces the selection of Jay P. Renneisen among America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators® for 2020. Selection to America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators® is by invitation only and is reserved to identify the nation’s most exceptional trial attorneys in high value, high stakes legal matters.To be considered for selection, an attorney must have litigated (for either plaintiff or defendant) a matter (1) with at least $2,000,000 in alleged damages at stake or (2) with the fate of a business worth at least $2,000,000 at stake. These minimum qualifications are required for initial consideration. Thereafter, candidates are carefully screened through comprehensive Qualitative Comparative Analysis based on a broad array of criteria, including the candidate’s professional experience, litigation experience, significant case results, representative high stakes matters, peer reputation, and community impact in order to rank the candidates throughout the state.Only the top 100 qualifying attorneys in each state receive this honor of membership among America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators®. With these extremely high standards for selection to America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators®, less than one-half percent (0.5%) of active attorneys in the United States will receive this honor — truly the most exclusive and elite level of attorneys in the community.Bio For Jay P. RenneisenAn aggressive litigator with a passion for protecting his clients, Jay P. Renneisen has successfully handled hundreds of catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death claims, and scores of elder abuse and neglect cases. Mr. Renneisen has obtained a multitude of seven figure results for his clients over the years and acted as trial counsel on the largest assisted living facility elder abuse verdict in the United States ($42.5 million) and the largest nursing home elder abuse verdict in the history of Sacramento County ($29.1 million).Mr. Renneisen graduated magna cum laude from St. Mary’s College with an undergraduate degree in Business Administration and English in 1991 and he received his JD from the University of California Davis Law School in 1994. Thereafter, Mr. Renneisen started his legal career as an attorney with a premier San Francisco Bay Area litigation firm, Bowles & Verna, LLP, and continued with that firm for over seven years primarily representing Fortune 500 companies, local municipalities and large insurance companies.Mr. Renneisen started his own practice in 2001 and soon found his passion representing victims of catastrophic personal injuries as well as victims of elder abuse. In 2004, he co-founded the Nursing Home & Elder Abuse Law Center ( www.NoElderAbuse.com ) where he developed a particular expertise in plaintiff’s nursing home and assisted living cases. Mr. Renneisen also continues to represent numerous serious injury and wrongful death clients ( www.RenneisenLaw.com ).Mr. Renneisen is a member of the Association of Trial Lawyers of America, the Capital City Trial Lawyers Association, and the San Francisco Trial Lawyers Association. Mr. Renneisen has also previously served as a board member of multiple non-profits, including Contra Costa Senior Legal Services, which is a California State Bar funded non-profit organization that serves the legal needs of elderly persons. From 2015 to the present, Mr. Renneisen has been recognized as a top-rated attorney as evaluated by other lawyers and published on www.SuperLawyers.com Contact Information America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators

