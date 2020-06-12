PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
TEBillion Launches Most Advanced Reporting for TEB Brainy Software Suite


London, United Kingdom, June 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TEBillion launches today its most advanced reporting for TEB brainy software yet. The TEB brainy software suite, consists of three cutting edge app features, using intelligent automation to improve high growth startups and make sales not just easier, but simple to manage.

"When businesses use a range of different tools to manage and track separate business functions like Xero for accounting, MailChimp for marketing, Pipedrive for Sales. It can be hard to manage and you pay for integration apps," said Ashish Raina, TEBillion's CEO. "This is where TEB Cloud delivers, offering intelligent automation to manage all areas of a business in an integrated way."

"TEB cloud suite is brainy yet a user-friendly platform that will provide a whole host of business benefits without having to pay for integrations and spending hours training your staff."

With TEB Cloud, complete visibility is achieved in real-time across all integrated tools having all data synchronised into one easy-to-manage platform with a full up-to-date database. Productivity is increased within the team as the integrated system will reconcile the information giving them more agility. Simplify your business processes and achieve high business growth with TEB cloud suite.

About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred partners worldwide.
