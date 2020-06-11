Glagoslav Brings a New Translation from the Armenian to English Readers, a Collection of Short Stories Robinson by Aram Pachyan

Press Releases Glagoslav Publications Press Release

About The Author:



Aram Pachyan is an acclaimed writer of the new generation who has won several awards and prizes, including the honorable Presidential Prize for Literature in Armenia. His first novel, Goodbye, Bird – also available in English from Glagoslav – became a national bestseller in 2012 and is still at the top of the charts for bestselling literature in Armenia. Composer Aram Hovhannisyan used Pachyan’s unpublished pieces to create a musical piece “Pachyan Fragments,” which was performed in the US in 2015. Based on Aram’s novel Goodbye, Bird, the play “I am a vegetarian” was staged by the Armenian Center for Contemporary Experimental Art in Armenia while the opera “Goodbye, Bird” is in the development stage in Munich, Germany, by Art Concept International Association.



Pachyan was born on March 19, 1983 in Vanadzor, Armenia into a family of medical professionals. From 1999 to 2004 he studied at the law department of Yerevan State University. His work was published for the first time in 2007, and later his stories were printed in various local literary periodicals and literary magazines. Recently he worked as a journalist and columnist for the Hraparak newspaper, as well as hosted a radio program. He was a writer in residence at Fall Residency of International Writing Program of the University of Iowa, USA in 2018 and at Villa Waldberta, Munich, Germany in 2019.



Title: Robinson

Author: Aram Pachyan

Translators: Nazareth Seferian, Nairi Hakhverdi, Arevik Ashkharoyan, Nyree Abrahamian, and Lusine Mueller

Publisher: Glagoslav Publications

Language: English

ISBN: 9781912894758, 9781912894765, 9781912894772

Extent: 120 pages

Price: €19.99 (PB), €24.99 (HB), €9.95 (e-book)

