ATSC 3.0 is Here and Sencore is Ready – with a New Product Launch

Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is an engineering leader in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite and IPTV markets. Backed by world-class customer service and support, Sencore's portfolio includes video contribution and distribution equipment, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement instruments. Designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry, Sencore solutions ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home, including the latest IP-based video delivery and multiscreen OTT technologies. More information about Sencore can be found at www.sencore.com Sioux Falls, SD, June 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is announcing the newest addition to their vast portfolio of solutions. The first of its kind, an ultra-portable ATSC 3.0 handheld signal level meter (SLM 1530) is the perfect solution for broadcast professionals testing all-new ATSC 3.0 equipment and installations. Beyond the ATSC 3.0, the meter includes full support for legacy ATSC 1.0 and QAM-B cable signals making it an all-around tool for testing, installation and maintenance.This lightweight meter is packed full of features including in-depth RF measurements such as signal level, MER, BER, S/N and constellation diagrams along with a powerful spectrum analyzer function available for single channel all the way to full spectrum views. The built-in pass/fail metrics make it easy to quickly identify issues in any system.In addition to the RF measurements, the SLM 1530 includes the ability to fully decode and display in full motion and color the video and audio components of received RF signals. This provides at-a-glance assurance that the RF system is working. The included Ethernet, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity brings remote control, log download and simple firmware updates to handle the constantly evolving ATSC 3.0 settings.As with all their products, the SLM 1530 maintains the long tradition of ease of use, backed by Sencore’s best-in-class staff of ProCare support engineers.To download the full datasheet and view all features and product specifications visit www.sencore.com.About SencoreSencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is an engineering leader in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite and IPTV markets. Backed by world-class customer service and support, Sencore's portfolio includes video contribution and distribution equipment, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement instruments. Designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry, Sencore solutions ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home, including the latest IP-based video delivery and multiscreen OTT technologies. More information about Sencore can be found at www.sencore.com Contact Information Sencore

