Press Releases HealthONE North Suburban Medical Center Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from HealthONE North Suburban Medical Center: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: HCA Healthcare/HealthONE's North Suburban Medical Center Announces New Vice President of Human Resources





Buor is an experienced HR professional who has served in many roles during her career including positions as a staffing coordinator, recruiter, and HR generalist. Prior to joining North Suburban Medical Center, Buor served as the Assistant Director of HR at Swedish Medical Center where she partnered with colleagues and leadership to improve turnover rates.



“Tonzia is a confident leader and strategic business partner who focuses on relationship building, and I am thrilled that she has joined the North Suburban Senior Leadership team,” said Daphne David, President and CEO of North Suburban Medical Center.



In her new role at North Suburban Medical Center, Buor will develop and refine HR policies and practices, develop colleague engagement strategies, and will support all recruitment efforts of the organization.



Buor officially joined North Suburban on June 1, 2020.



About North Suburban Medical Center

North Suburban Medical Center is a 157 bed, level II state designated trauma facility with a level II NICU, cardiac catheterization services, and primary stroke and sepsis certification by The Joint Commission. North Suburban strives to meet and exceed the needs of the surrounding communities by also providing two free standing emergency departments and one ambulatory surgery center. North Suburban has more than 850 employees and 800 providers on medical staff and excellent quality outcomes. North Suburban is one of just two hospitals in the state of Colorado to be named a Top Performer on Key Quality Measures each of the last five years. North Suburban has been honored by the Women’s Choice Awards as one of America’s Best ERs, one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety, has been awarded high ratings from The Leapfrog Group in recent years, and has received several five-star awards from Healthgrades. North Suburban is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Thornton, CO, June 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- North Suburban Medical Center has named Tonzia Buor as its Vice President of Human Resources.Buor is an experienced HR professional who has served in many roles during her career including positions as a staffing coordinator, recruiter, and HR generalist. Prior to joining North Suburban Medical Center, Buor served as the Assistant Director of HR at Swedish Medical Center where she partnered with colleagues and leadership to improve turnover rates.“Tonzia is a confident leader and strategic business partner who focuses on relationship building, and I am thrilled that she has joined the North Suburban Senior Leadership team,” said Daphne David, President and CEO of North Suburban Medical Center.In her new role at North Suburban Medical Center, Buor will develop and refine HR policies and practices, develop colleague engagement strategies, and will support all recruitment efforts of the organization.Buor officially joined North Suburban on June 1, 2020.About North Suburban Medical CenterNorth Suburban Medical Center is a 157 bed, level II state designated trauma facility with a level II NICU, cardiac catheterization services, and primary stroke and sepsis certification by The Joint Commission. North Suburban strives to meet and exceed the needs of the surrounding communities by also providing two free standing emergency departments and one ambulatory surgery center. North Suburban has more than 850 employees and 800 providers on medical staff and excellent quality outcomes. North Suburban is one of just two hospitals in the state of Colorado to be named a Top Performer on Key Quality Measures each of the last five years. North Suburban has been honored by the Women’s Choice Awards as one of America’s Best ERs, one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety, has been awarded high ratings from The Leapfrog Group in recent years, and has received several five-star awards from Healthgrades. North Suburban is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Contact Information HCA/HealthONE

Betty Rueda-Aguilar

303-453-2762



NorthSuburban.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from HealthONE North Suburban Medical Center