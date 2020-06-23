Danielle A. Hareland Honored as a VIP Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Canandaigua, NY, June 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Danielle A. Hareland of Canandaigua, New York has been honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of fashion modeling. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.About Danielle A. HarelandDanielle A. Hareland is a fashion model with the Quickbook Modeling Agency. This agency books in the United States and Canada. Her expertise includes runway, catalog and magazine modeling for the fashion industry.Ms. Hareland was chosen for Model Search America. She modeled wedding dresses at the Esperanza Mansion in Keuka Park, New York and has also worked with the Aztech Model Corp. She is currently working with her own photographer and has her own webpage.Born on December 8, 1978, Danielle resided in Ridgecrest, California before relocating to New York. She attended Finger Lakes Community College. Previously, she was a former author at "Mrs Happy Homemaker.” Danielle is a member of the N.R.A. She credits her grandmother, Helen Hareland as having the most influence on her career. In her spare time, Danielle enjoys family activities, walking and running.“Stay steadfast and true to your passion!” - Danielle A. HarelandFor further information, contact:https://www.modelmanagement.com/model/danielle-hareland/https://www.facebook.com/danielle.harelandhttps://www.exploretalent.com/danielleharelandAbout P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

