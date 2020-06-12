PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Inc.

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Receives Multiple Awards


Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate is proud to receive awards for client service, marketing and results. With 2021 marking broker Jerry Grodesky's 30 years in Real Estate, he continues to offer the best knowledge and experience in the industry.

Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Receives Multiple Awards
Loda, IL, June 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Inc. Wins 2020 Best Agent Award

The Best Agent Awards judging panel of industry specialists honored Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Inc. and designated managing broker, Jerry Grodesky in Loda, Illinois with the 2020 Best Agent Award based on their outstanding communication, area knowledge, and client satisfaction over the last year.

Competition for the award was high due to the number of real estate agents in the area. Partnering with only the best real estate agents, the Best Agent Awards works with one winner in each major city throughout the country. The Best Agent Awards wishes the best for Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Inc. in the 2020-2021 season and sincere congratulations on the winning of this prestigious award.

Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Inc. Wins 2019 Google Homesnap Excellence in Client Service Award

Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Inc. and designated managing broker, Jerry Grodesky received the prestigious Excellence in Client Service Award out of 12,000 agents.

Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Inc. Wins 2019 Homelight Top Agent Award

Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Inc / FarmAndLakeHouses.com received the Homelight.com Top Agent Award for their online presence and advertising savvy.

Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Inc.
456 Wolfe Dr., Loda, IL 60948
(217) 386-4220
Contact Information
Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Inc.
Jerry Grodesky
217-386-4220
Contact
www.farmandlakehouses.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help