Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Receives Multiple Awards

Loda, IL, June 12, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Inc. Wins 2020 Best Agent Award
The Best Agent Awards judging panel of industry specialists honored Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Inc. and designated managing broker, Jerry Grodesky in Loda, Illinois with the 2020 Best Agent Award based on their outstanding communication, area knowledge, and client satisfaction over the last year.
Competition for the award was high due to the number of real estate agents in the area. Partnering with only the best real estate agents, the Best Agent Awards works with one winner in each major city throughout the country. The Best Agent Awards wishes the best for Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Inc. in the 2020-2021 season and sincere congratulations on the winning of this prestigious award.
Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Inc. Wins 2019 Google Homesnap Excellence in Client Service Award
Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Inc. and designated managing broker, Jerry Grodesky received the prestigious Excellence in Client Service Award out of 12,000 agents.
Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Inc. Wins 2019 Homelight Top Agent Award
Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Inc / FarmAndLakeHouses.com received the Homelight.com Top Agent Award for their online presence and advertising savvy.
Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Inc.
456 Wolfe Dr., Loda, IL 60948
(217) 386-4220