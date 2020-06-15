Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

Receive press releases from DECK 7: By Email RSS Feeds: Deck 7 Interviews Siobhán K Cronin, Engineering Manager at Landed

Siobhán talks about championing the unique voices of women in the field of tech.

San Diego, CA, June 15, 2020 --(



Siobhán is a software engineer with a passion for data engineering, mathematics, and evolutionary computing. She began her career studying how humans learn at Harvard University & Harvard Medical School, and now explores the frontiers for how computers and humans can learn together.



Siobhán found her way to Landed and joined as the company’s first engineer to build out their data infrastructure and to begin growing their engineering team. She collaborates with each of the engineers to define what growth looks like for them, and then aligns herself fully to help them achieve their dreams.



Before joining Landed she worked as a software engineer for two San Francisco-based startups, Avisell and Uncountable, and was a 2018 Insight Data Engineering Fellow. She is also a guest researcher at Slow Research Lab and a youth engineering mentor at dev/Mission.



About Deck 7

Headquartered in San Diego, Deck 7 is a digital marketing and media company serving clients and partners from enterprises to small and medium businesses. With strong expertise in inbound and outbound technologies, Deck 7 provides busy marketers with qualified leads at scale to meet their revenue marketing goals. San Diego, CA, June 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Deck 7 had the honor of interviewing Siobhán K Cronin, who is the Engineering Manager at Landed – a company that’s on a mission to help essential professionals, starting with educators, build financial security near the communities they serve.Siobhán is a software engineer with a passion for data engineering, mathematics, and evolutionary computing. She began her career studying how humans learn at Harvard University & Harvard Medical School, and now explores the frontiers for how computers and humans can learn together.Siobhán found her way to Landed and joined as the company’s first engineer to build out their data infrastructure and to begin growing their engineering team. She collaborates with each of the engineers to define what growth looks like for them, and then aligns herself fully to help them achieve their dreams.Before joining Landed she worked as a software engineer for two San Francisco-based startups, Avisell and Uncountable, and was a 2018 Insight Data Engineering Fellow. She is also a guest researcher at Slow Research Lab and a youth engineering mentor at dev/Mission.About Deck 7Headquartered in San Diego, Deck 7 is a digital marketing and media company serving clients and partners from enterprises to small and medium businesses. With strong expertise in inbound and outbound technologies, Deck 7 provides busy marketers with qualified leads at scale to meet their revenue marketing goals. Contact Information DECK 7, Inc.

Suraj Sharma

619-900-9595



deck7.io



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from DECK 7