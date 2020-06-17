TEB Unveils New Addition to Brainy Software Suite

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide. London, United Kingdom, June 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, TEBillion unveiled its new addition to the TEB Cloud business automation suite, the TEB Orders. This is a cloud-hosted Orders management solution that allows the input, management and tracking of sales and orders data with ease and efficiency. Being a cloud-hosted means the information and data can be accessed from any device, anywhere."For global businesses, it is always essential to meet customer needs and to enable growth, businesses need the best software with the most affordable price," said Amit Raina, SVP South East Asia. "This is what we aimed for TEB Orders to provide, accurate orders and reconciliation and make life as simple as possible for customers so that they continue to do business with you."TEB Orders provides integration with a range of accounting tools, automation of orders processes resulting to reduced input requirements for orders tasks, automatic bill creation for accurate and verified invoices, and multiple location management that is benefited from being a cloud-hosted solution. All these functions provide analytics needed to make sound decisions for a high growth business.Contact Us:+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181pr@tebillion.emailAbout TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide. Contact Information TEBillion

