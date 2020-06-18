Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Systancia Press Release

#OpenSolidarity – Systancia Extends Free Access to Its Teleworking Solution Systancia Gate Until the 15th of September 2020, Thanks to OVHcloud

Systancia, the European specialist in cybersecurity and application virtualization solutions, announces the extension of free access to its Systancia Gate teleworking solution as cloud services.

Paris, France, June 18, 2020 --(



The solution offers a secure remote access service to the company’s workstations and applications from a professional laptop or from a personal computer. This is the only teleworking solution certified by the ANSSI (The National Cybersecurity Agency of France). The service is available as an online service (cloud, SaaS).



Thanks to Systancia Gate, employees can use their Internet browser to access a portal containing their applications from home and securely access their applications or workstation located on the company’s internal network. The solution also ensures that the company complies with security regulations, by eliminating the risk of opening up its network too widely for external access: the solution allows to implement the principle of “least privilege,” each employee having access only to the applications they need.



This solution is developed by Systancia, a French company based in Mulhouse, Rennes and Paris. Used by large groups as well as by SMEs and ISEs, or by public organizations in France and abroad, the solution is available at this address, as an online service. It can be deployed in a few minutes.



“Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, teleworking has become a rule allowing companies that can work from home to continue their activity. Companies must now be able to provide their teleworkers with the tools necessary to carry out all of their daily tasks, not just those identified as strategic. Systancia offers a solution providing teleworkers with a secure work environment that is strictly the same as the one they have at the office. By protecting companies against cybercriminal risks – which have multiplied during the containment period – we support their business continuity in the best possible conditions. Together with our partner OVHcloud, which is also very committed to French cybersecurity players, we are convinced of the role that technology has to play in this very special moment that we are all going through,” explains Christophe Corne, founder and Chairman of Systancia’s Management Board.



“We are proud to work with partners like Systancia, who have demonstrated a strong commitment in helping companies adapt their organization in times of crisis. We will continue to work together throughout the summer to provide accessible and secure solutions to companies that express the need,” added Michel Paulin, CEO of OVHcloud.



About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global player and the European leader in the Cloud sector managing more than 400,000 servers in its 30 datacenters on 4 continents. For the past 20 years, the Group has relied on an integrated model that gives it complete control over its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of these data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber optic network. This unique approach allows OVHcloud to cover all the uses of its 1.5 million customers in more than 130 countries with complete autonomy. Today, OVHcloud provides latest-generation solutions that combine performance, price predictability and total sovereignty over their data to support their growth with complete freedom.



About Systancia

Valérie Gigou

+33 (0)3 89 33 58 20



www.systancia.com



