Local Author Honored in 2020 Indie Book Awards

Local self-published author receives an international proclaimed award from Next Generation Indie Book Awards. This provides information about the award and the book, "Energy of Love - A How-To Program to Self-Empowerment and Self-Love."





Susan J Witt’s book is a finalist of the Self-Help category in the 2020 Next Generation Indie Book Awards, the world’s largest book awards program for independent publishers and self-published authors. The winners and finalists will be honored June 26 in an online event which will stream live at 8:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 5:00 pm (Pacific Time).



The Next Generation Indie Book Awards are judged by leaders of the indie book publishing industry, including many with long careers at major publishing houses. Their love of a great read and experience in the publishing arena identify books deserving a wider audience.



According to Catherine Goulet, Founder and Co-Chair of the Next Generation Indie Book Awards, “Like other independent artists, many indie book publishers face challenges that the industry giants don't experience. The indies have to work much harder to get their best books into readers’ hands.” Goulet adds, “Authors and publishers who compete in the Next Generation Indie Book Awards are serious about promoting their books, and they aim to stand out from the crowd of millions of books in print.”



From the author, Susan J. Witt: “With my years of research and writing while articulating this much-needed message into a program that anyone can follow, I knew in my heart that Energy of Love was an award-winning book. Energy of Love is the fuel that brings us out of fear, and back to love, in the uncertain times we are experiencing today.”



After researching many varieties of self-help concepts for years and gleaning much wisdom, the author recognized a need for a program that focused directly on the essential core component of love. Susan J. Witt was strongly driven and spiritually guided to write a book that could explain how every human has an innate nature of love and guide us through the process of discovering our own Energy of Love. Hers is a unique perspective which links science to our Creator and births an eye-opening and life-changing guide that will bring us to enriching self-love.



"Energy of Love" is available on all major platforms in eBook, paperback and hardcover. To learn more and purchase go to the website lovejustissjw.com.



Media Contact:

https://www.lovejustissjw.com

