Pureshowers.Co.Uk Launches the World’s First Matte Black Hand-Held Shower Filter Into the UK Market

The utterly contemporary matt black hand-held shower filters are available exclusively from the PureShowers.co.uk website. To find out more, visit: https://www.pureshowers.co.uk London, United Kingdom, June 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Black is the new black when it comes to tapware, especially in the world of bathroom interior design. Homeowners looking to add the statement shade to their space can now do as PureShowers.co.uk launches the world’s first matte black, hand-held shower filter.The majority of hand-held shower filters on the market are available in either chrome or clear plastic. But a hot new trend in bathroom and kitchen fittings has seen modern houses and contemporary interior designers incorporating black tapware to both bathrooms and kitchens.Hand-held shower filters are shower heads which are installed on a standard shower hose. But unlike traditional shower heads, they incorporate a water filter cartridge within that filters the water to remove contaminants such as chlorine, bacteria, heavy metals while also making the water feel softer.Ty Lee, owner of PureShowers.co.uk said, “We’ve been retailing shower filters for over 10 years and whilst many customers are happy with a chrome shower filter, those with high-end showers and fittings want something more modern and chic. We are the first in the UK to introduce a matt black design. Unique and stylish it gives any bathroom an immediate wow factor.”The hand-held shower filter itself incorporates three different water filter mediums and comes with two filter cartridges which can last up to 12 months before having to be replaced. It is also available in white or chrome colours to suit more traditional showers and bathrooms and is currently on offer for the special launch price of £35.95 (RRP £45.95).It has already won rave reviews from customers with many giving five-star reviews for both the design and functionality. Shirley Chan of London says: “I have been using the shower filter for three weeks now and I have noticed the difference in my skin and hair. Previously, my skin would feel very dry and itchy and I had to moisturise with an emollient cream, but now my skin feels soft and smooth and I no longer have to use my creams.”Stephen Boyle of Essex says: “It’s easy to install. Well after two weeks since putting the filter on my shower, it's great. I never realised how much damage chlorine does to the skin.”Jacqueline Gallagher of Derry says: “The filter does everything it promised and I couldn't be happier. I’ve recommended it to all my friends and am telling all my salon clients of the benefits.”The utterly contemporary matt black hand-held shower filters are available exclusively from the PureShowers.co.uk website. To find out more, visit: https://www.pureshowers.co.uk Contact Information PureShowers.co.uk

