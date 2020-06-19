The Hand Sanitizer Guys (Herndon, VA) is Hosting an Event Saturday June 20th to Raise Money for the Virginia Hospitality Employee Relief Fund

Press Releases The Hand Sanitizer Guys Press Release Share Blog

The Hand Sanitizer Guys of Herndon, VA in partnership with Kickers Sports & Martial Arts Complex of Ashburn, Virginia are hosting a hand sanitizer clearance sale and open house on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10:00am – 2:00pm at Kickers Sports & Martial Arts Complex 21750 Red Rum Dr, Ashburn, VA 20147.





The goal of this event is to revitalize local small businesses while donating to the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Associations’ Hospitality Employee Relief Fund (501c3).



The Hand Sanitizer Guys founder, Sean Boyd, stated, “We are excited to team up with Kickers of Ashburn, Virginia for this event. We are hoping for a great public turnout on Saturday while making sure everyone follows social distancing guidelines.” Sean Boyd has been a small business owner since 2010 when he opened the SNAP Fitness Gym at Franklin Farm Shopping Center in Herndon, VA. Sean was recognized in 2016 as SNAP Fitness Franchisee of the Year. Top 10 Performer 3 years in a row and Next-Door Neighborhood favorite winner 2019.



Kickers Sports & Martial Arts Complex owner, Eric Thompson, is a Marine Corps Veteran who served in Desert Storm, Somalia and Bosnia and was decorated in combat. Eric said, “As soon as I got out of the military in 1997 I opened my martial art school. Before COVID-19 hit we had just moved into a new mega facility that includes a basketball area, large training floor, mini arcade and an indoor turf field. We are now incorporating martial arts and multiple sports into our afterschool and summer camps.” Kickers was recently voted best summer camp in Ashburn by Ashburn magazine.



Sean Boyd

(703) 574-6205



www.TheHandSanitizerGuys.com

