Strathmore Worldwide

Katherine C. Baker, R.N., C.M.S. Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication


Midland, TX, July 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Katherine C. Baker, R.N., C.M.S. of Midland, Texas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.

About Katherine C. Baker, R.N., C.M.S.
Katherine C. Baker served as a R.N. and C.M.S. providing patient care. She retired after 50 years nursing experience. She specialized in medical/surgical care and post-operative care.

Katherine earned her A.S.N., R.N. and C.M.S. degrees. In her retirement, she enjoys her computer, family activities and spending time with friends.

About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business
Contact Information
Strathmore Worldwide
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
Contact
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman

