Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Strathmore Worldwide: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Katherine C. Baker, R.N., C.M.S. Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication





About Katherine C. Baker, R.N., C.M.S.

Katherine C. Baker served as a R.N. and C.M.S. providing patient care. She retired after 50 years nursing experience. She specialized in medical/surgical care and post-operative care.



Katherine earned her A.S.N., R.N. and C.M.S. degrees. In her retirement, she enjoys her computer, family activities and spending time with friends.



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business Midland, TX, July 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Katherine C. Baker, R.N., C.M.S. of Midland, Texas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.About Katherine C. Baker, R.N., C.M.S.Katherine C. Baker served as a R.N. and C.M.S. providing patient care. She retired after 50 years nursing experience. She specialized in medical/surgical care and post-operative care.Katherine earned her A.S.N., R.N. and C.M.S. degrees. In her retirement, she enjoys her computer, family activities and spending time with friends.About Strathmore’s Who’s Who WorldwideStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business Contact Information Strathmore Worldwide

Susan Perrault

516-677-9696



www.strathmoreworldwide.com

Syndi Reibman



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Strathmore Worldwide