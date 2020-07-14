Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Strathmore Worldwide: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Chris Underwood Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide





About Chris Underwood

Chris Underwood is the construction manager at Path Construction Northeast which provides construction services in Ohio. Path Construction is a full service general contracting and design-build firm. They provide quality construction and design solutions to a diverse clientele.



For the last 38 years, Mr. Underwood has operated all facets of construction. He continues to lead the new generation of construction workers. In addition to managing projects, he continues to turn over projects on time and within budget constraints, while keeping his men safe. Mr. Underwood incorporates the newest technologies available, is environmentally Green and uses LEAN standards to ensure successful projects.



Mr. Underwood obtained an A.A. from New River Community College in 1983. He is a certified NCCCO Crane Operator. He has completed training for OSHA 30, MSHA 40, Hazwoper 40, and is a Safety Trained Professional. Previously, Mr. Underwood served as a project manager for Hills Properties, and a structural superintendent for Fluor Corporation.



Chris has a daughter, Laura, and enjoys spending his spare time playing the drums.



For further information, contact www.pathcc.com/.



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Sharonville, OH, July 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Chris Underwood of Sharonville, Ohio has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions for 38 years in the field of heavy construction.About Chris UnderwoodChris Underwood is the construction manager at Path Construction Northeast which provides construction services in Ohio. Path Construction is a full service general contracting and design-build firm. They provide quality construction and design solutions to a diverse clientele.For the last 38 years, Mr. Underwood has operated all facets of construction. He continues to lead the new generation of construction workers. In addition to managing projects, he continues to turn over projects on time and within budget constraints, while keeping his men safe. Mr. Underwood incorporates the newest technologies available, is environmentally Green and uses LEAN standards to ensure successful projects.Mr. Underwood obtained an A.A. from New River Community College in 1983. He is a certified NCCCO Crane Operator. He has completed training for OSHA 30, MSHA 40, Hazwoper 40, and is a Safety Trained Professional. Previously, Mr. Underwood served as a project manager for Hills Properties, and a structural superintendent for Fluor Corporation.Chris has a daughter, Laura, and enjoys spending his spare time playing the drums.For further information, contact www.pathcc.com/.About Strathmore’s Who’s Who WorldwideStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Contact Information Strathmore Worldwide

Susan Perrault

516-677-9696



www.strathmoreworldwide.com

Syndi Reibman



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Strathmore Worldwide